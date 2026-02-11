ETV Bharat / technology

NVIDIA GeForce Now To Launch In India Soon: What Is It, How To Register, Tiers

Hyderabad: NVIDIA is all set to introduce GeForce Now in India. It is the company’s cloud gaming service that enables users to stream PC games, which they already own from digital libraries like Steam, Epic, Xbox Game Pass, and more. With NVIDIA GeForce Now, users with basic laptops or ageing PCs can play AAA (Triple-A) titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), and others, at maximum settings. This cloud-based gaming service eliminates the need for users to buy a costly setup. It allows almost every modern game to run from 1080p to 1440p, or even 4K at maximum settings, using a stable internet connection.

NVIDIA GeForce Now: India launch

NVIDIA has not confirmed an exact launch date for the GeForce Now service. It is expected that the cloud-based gaming service will start in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, initially planned to launch in November 2025.

NVIDIA GeForce Now: How to register?

According to NVIDIA’s microsite, the GeForce Now service in India will be available with GeForce RTX 5080-class performance. It is worth noting that the GeForce RTX 5080 is one of the latest and high-end Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) from the company, released in late January 2025 as part of the RTX 50- series “Blackwell” generation.

To register for the GeForce Now service, users need to visit the nvidia.com/en-in/geforce-now website and simply click on the “Register” button and fill in their details. NVIDIA will share all the updates related to the upcoming cloud gaming service via email.