NVIDIA GeForce Now To Launch In India Soon: What Is It, How To Register, Tiers
NVIDIA GeForce Now has not yet launched in India, but interested people can visit the GeForce Now website and register themselves for future updates.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: NVIDIA is all set to introduce GeForce Now in India. It is the company’s cloud gaming service that enables users to stream PC games, which they already own from digital libraries like Steam, Epic, Xbox Game Pass, and more. With NVIDIA GeForce Now, users with basic laptops or ageing PCs can play AAA (Triple-A) titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), and others, at maximum settings. This cloud-based gaming service eliminates the need for users to buy a costly setup. It allows almost every modern game to run from 1080p to 1440p, or even 4K at maximum settings, using a stable internet connection.
NVIDIA GeForce Now: India launch
NVIDIA has not confirmed an exact launch date for the GeForce Now service. It is expected that the cloud-based gaming service will start in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, initially planned to launch in November 2025.
NVIDIA GeForce Now: How to register?
According to NVIDIA’s microsite, the GeForce Now service in India will be available with GeForce RTX 5080-class performance. It is worth noting that the GeForce RTX 5080 is one of the latest and high-end Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) from the company, released in late January 2025 as part of the RTX 50- series “Blackwell” generation.
To register for the GeForce Now service, users need to visit the nvidia.com/en-in/geforce-now website and simply click on the “Register” button and fill in their details. NVIDIA will share all the updates related to the upcoming cloud gaming service via email.
NVIDIA GeForce Now: Tiers
The NVIDIA GeForce Now will be in a three-tier structure: Free, Performance, and Ultimate. Although the company has not revealed the India-specific pricing, the hardware specifications and features have been shared by the company.
The Free tier will feature RTX 3050-class performance, up to 1080p resolution, up to 60 frames per second (fps), and basic stereo sound effects. It will also include ads and have access to 2,000+ games that are ready to play. Players under the free tier will be allowed to play for one hour.
The Performance tier will support RTX 3060-class performance, up to 1440p resolution, up to 60 fps, Ray Tracing, HDR, and 5.1 Surround sound effects. It will have no ads, and players will have access to 4,000+ games. This tier allows 6 hours of gaming.
The Ultimate tier will feature RTX 4080/RTX-5080-class performance, up to 4K (up to 5K on 5080) resolution, up to 240 fps (up to 360 fps on 5080), DLSS ¾, Reflex, Cloud G-Sync, and 7.1 Surround sound effects. It also includes no ads, has access to 4000+ games, and 8 hours of session limit.
|Feature
|Free Tier
|Performance Tier
|Ultimate Tier
|Ads
|Ad-supported
|No ads
|No ads
|GPU
|RTX 3050-class
|RTX 3060-class
|RTX 4080 / RTX 5080-class
|Game access
|2,000+ (Ready to Play games)
|4,000+ (Read to Play and Install to Play)
|4,000+ (Read to Play and Install to Play)
|Session limit
|1 hour
|6 hours
|8 hours
|Queue access
|Longest queue time
|Priority access
|Priority access (Fastest)
|Resolution
|up to 1080p
|up to 1440p
|up to 4K (up to 5K on 5080)
|Frame rate
|up to 60 fps
|up to 60 fps
|up to 240 fps (up to 360 fps on 5080)
|System specs
|4 vCPU, 14GB RAM
|8 vCPU, 28GB RAM
|16 vCPU, 56GB RAM
|Key features
|Basic stereo sound
|Ray tracing, HDR, 5.1 Surround
|DLSS 3/4, Reflex, Cloud G-Sync, 7.1 Surround