ETV Bharat / technology

NVIDIA Rolls Out 4-Month GeForce NOW Plans In India, Nine Games Added To Library

NVIDIA will offer a launch-week access reward for World of Warcraft: Forever title, set to arrive on GeForce NOW platform on November 4. ( Image Credit: NVIDIA )

Hyderabad: Nvidia has introduced new four-month subscription plans for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in India. The long-term plans are available in the country, aimed at providing users with a more affordable way to access the service compared to renewing a monthly membership.

The four-month subscriptions are available in two tiers. The Performance plan is priced at Rs 3,499, while the Ultimate plan costs Rs 6,999 for the same four-month period. Both plans offer the same benefits as their monthly equivalents, simply bundled over a longer term at a lower overall cost.

GeForce NOW 4-month plan prices (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

The new options sit alongside the existing monthly plans, giving users the flexibility to choose whichever suits their needs and budget.

What does GeForce NOW offer?

GeForce NOW is Nvidia's cloud gaming service, which allows users to stream PC games over the internet across supported devices. As the games run on Nvidia's own cloud servers, there is no need to download or install anything locally. This means players can simply stream their games.