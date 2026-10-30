ETV Bharat / technology

NVIDIA Rolls Out 4-Month GeForce NOW Plans In India, Nine Games Added To Library

Nvidia has launched four-month GeForce NOW plans in India. The cloud gaming service allows users to access Performance and Ultimate subscriptions.

NVIDIA Rolls Out 4-Month GeForce NOW Plans In India, Nine Games Added To Library
NVIDIA will offer a launch-week access reward for World of Warcraft: Forever title, set to arrive on GeForce NOW platform on November 4. (Image Credit: NVIDIA)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 30, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Nvidia has introduced new four-month subscription plans for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in India. The long-term plans are available in the country, aimed at providing users with a more affordable way to access the service compared to renewing a monthly membership.

What are the new plans?

The four-month subscriptions are available in two tiers. The Performance plan is priced at Rs 3,499, while the Ultimate plan costs Rs 6,999 for the same four-month period. Both plans offer the same benefits as their monthly equivalents, simply bundled over a longer term at a lower overall cost.

NVIDIA Rolls Out 4-Month GeForce NOW Plans In India, Nine Games Added To Library
GeForce NOW 4-month plan prices (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

The new options sit alongside the existing monthly plans, giving users the flexibility to choose whichever suits their needs and budget.

What does GeForce NOW offer?

GeForce NOW is Nvidia's cloud gaming service, which allows users to stream PC games over the internet across supported devices. As the games run on Nvidia's own cloud servers, there is no need to download or install anything locally. This means players can simply stream their games.

Ultimate members can access RTX 5080-class performance on compatible devices, bringing a high-end gaming experience to hardware that would not otherwise support it.

The service has also added mod.io integration for two popular titles, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered. This gives players the ability to customise their gaming experience using supported mods directly within the service.

Nine games joining the GeForce NOW library

Alongside the new subscription plans, Nvidia is expanding the GeForce NOW games library with nine new titles this week. The additions are Phantom Blade Zero, ATMOSFAR, Hunting Simulator 3, Queen's Domain, Dimraeth, Dressmaker, Halloween, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and The Seance of Blake Manor.

NVIDIA Rolls Out 4-Month GeForce NOW Plans In India, Nine Games Added To Library
GeForce NOW monthly plan prices (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

Phantom Blade Zero joins the GeForce NOW library at launch. World of Warcraft: Forever is set to arrive on November 4, and Nvidia is offering a launch-week access reward for this game across all membership tiers from November 4 to 11, while supplies last.

The new four-month plans give Indian players a practical way to commit to the service for longer without the hassle of monthly renewals.

New titles joining GeForce NOW library
  • Phantom Blade Zero
  • ATMOSFAR
  • Hunting Simulator 3
  • Queen's Domain
  • Dimraeth
  • Dressmaker
  • Halloween
  • Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
  • The Seance of Blake Manor
Also Read: NVIDIA Launches GeForce Now In India With RTX 5080 Gaming Experience, Up To 5K Display Support: Price, Features

TAGGED:

NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW 4 MONTH PLAN
GEFORCE NOW PERFORMANCE PRICE
GEFORCE NOW ULTIMATE PRICE
NVIDIA
PHANTOM BLADE ZERO

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.