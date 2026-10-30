NVIDIA Rolls Out 4-Month GeForce NOW Plans In India, Nine Games Added To Library
Nvidia has launched four-month GeForce NOW plans in India. The cloud gaming service allows users to access Performance and Ultimate subscriptions.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nvidia has introduced new four-month subscription plans for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in India. The long-term plans are available in the country, aimed at providing users with a more affordable way to access the service compared to renewing a monthly membership.
What are the new plans?
The four-month subscriptions are available in two tiers. The Performance plan is priced at Rs 3,499, while the Ultimate plan costs Rs 6,999 for the same four-month period. Both plans offer the same benefits as their monthly equivalents, simply bundled over a longer term at a lower overall cost.
The new options sit alongside the existing monthly plans, giving users the flexibility to choose whichever suits their needs and budget.
What does GeForce NOW offer?
GeForce NOW is Nvidia's cloud gaming service, which allows users to stream PC games over the internet across supported devices. As the games run on Nvidia's own cloud servers, there is no need to download or install anything locally. This means players can simply stream their games.
Ultimate members can access RTX 5080-class performance on compatible devices, bringing a high-end gaming experience to hardware that would not otherwise support it.
Strike fast. Fight fierce. Leave no opening. 🔥🗡️ Phantom Blade Zero is now streaming on GeForce NOW across supported devices. https://t.co/WoLfwLO60q— 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) October 29, 2026
The service has also added mod.io integration for two popular titles, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered. This gives players the ability to customise their gaming experience using supported mods directly within the service.
Nine games joining the GeForce NOW library
Alongside the new subscription plans, Nvidia is expanding the GeForce NOW games library with nine new titles this week. The additions are Phantom Blade Zero, ATMOSFAR, Hunting Simulator 3, Queen's Domain, Dimraeth, Dressmaker, Halloween, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and The Seance of Blake Manor.
Phantom Blade Zero joins the GeForce NOW library at launch. World of Warcraft: Forever is set to arrive on November 4, and Nvidia is offering a launch-week access reward for this game across all membership tiers from November 4 to 11, while supplies last.
This GFN Thursday is looking razor-sharp. ⚔️✨ World of Warcraft: Forever Reward is coming soon and Phantom Blade Zero along with other titles are now streaming on GeForce NOW. Full Blog 👉 https://t.co/f2G7rlVm7b https://t.co/40MfUbKhB5— 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) October 29, 2026
The new four-month plans give Indian players a practical way to commit to the service for longer without the hassle of monthly renewals.
|New titles joining GeForce NOW library