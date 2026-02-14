ETV Bharat / technology

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Visit To India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has cancelled his India visit to attend the India AI Impact Summit, a senior government official said. "Nvidia has cancelled his visit due to some unavoidable circumstances, but it is sending their high-level delegation," the official said.

This update has come this evening, the official added. NVIDIA is one of the key players that dominate the AI ecosystem due to its fast processing GPU servers. India AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam here from February 16-20.