ETV Bharat / technology

Nvidia CEO Heralds 'Inference Inflection' As Next Phase Of AI Boom, Backed By $1 Trillion In Orders

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks about the Vera Rubin system during an Nvidia conference focusing on artificial intelligence in San Jose, Calif., Monday, March 16, 2026. ( AP )

San Jose, California: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on Monday elaborated on his vision for keeping his company at the forefront of the artificial intelligence boom that he predicted will produce a $1 trillion backlog in orders within the next year.

Sporting his signature black leather jacket, Huang spent more than two hours sauntering across a stage in a packed arena in San Jose, California, explaining how Nvidia's processors became indispensable AI components and highlighting the products that he believes will keep the company in the catbird seat.

Huang, 63, also touched upon many of the themes that he has been trumpeting since he emerged as one of Silicon Valley's most influential voices during the past few years, including his thesis that the AI buildup remains in its infancy.

"We reinvented computing, just like the PC (personal computer) revolution and the internet revolution," Huang proclaimed. "We are now at the beginning of a new platform change."

To hammer home his points, Huang predicted that Nvidia will be grappling with a $1 trillion backlog in orders for its chips by the end of the year, doubling his estimate from a year ago.

NVIDIA has leveraged its dominant position in the AI chip market so far to increase its annual revenue from $27 billion in 2022 to $216 billion last year — a growth rate that has translated into a $4.5 trillion market value for the Santa Clara, California, company.

But Nvidia's once-torrid stock has cooled since the company briefly became the first to surpass a $5 trillion market value last October amid worries that the AI buzz is overblown.

"This is just a white-knuckle period for the technology industry," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.