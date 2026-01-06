ETV Bharat / technology

Nvidia At CES 2026: Rubin Platform, Physical AI, Gaming Innovations, And More

Hyderabad: Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang took the stage at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas today to open CES 2026 and introduce the company's new products, technologies, and future plans. Declaring that AI is scaling into every domain and every device, Huang talked about "Physical AI", which he described as AI models that are trained in a virtual environment using computer-generated “synthetic” data and then deployed as physical machines once they’ve mastered their purpose.

At the stage, Huag also unveiled Rubin, Nvidia's first extreme-codesigned, six-chip AI platform, hoping to "push AI to the next frontier". He also introduced Alpamayo, an open reasoning model family for autonomous vehicle development. Let's take a look at every major announcement Nvidia made at CES 2026.

The Rubin Platform

Already in production, the Rubin Platform is the successor to the Nvidia Blackwell architecture and is named after the pioneering astronomer Vera Rubin. It aims to significantly reduce the cost of generating AI tokens, making large-scale AI deployment more economical. Key features of the platform are as follows:

Rubin GPUs: 50 petaflops of NVFP4 inference.

Vera CPUs: Engineered for data movement and agentic processing.

NVLink 6: Scale-up networking.

Spectrum-X Ethernet Photonics: Scale-out networking.

ConnectX-9 SuperNICs and BlueField-4 DPUs.

The Rubin platform harnesses extreme codesign across hardware and software to deliver up to 10x reduction in inference token cost and 4x reduction in number of GPUs to train MoE models, compared with the Nvidia Blackwell platform. (Image Credits: Nvidia)

Huang explained that extreme codesign is crucial for scaling AI to gigascale, as it requires integrated innovation across various components to eliminate bottlenecks and reduce costs.

Nvidia's open models and their applications

Huang stressed NVIDIA's commitment to open models, which are trained on Nvidia supercomputers and are being utilised in various sectors, including healthcare, climate science, robotics, and autonomous driving. The portfolio spans six domains, which are as follows: