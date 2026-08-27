Nvidia Agrees To Acquire Hugging Face For $12.9 Billion: Report
Nvidia has agreed to buy AI platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, in what would be one of its biggest deals yet, per The Information.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nvidia has agreed to acquire Hugging Face, a popular platform for open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, for $12.9 billion. According to a report from The Information, citing a person familiar with the matter, the deal would be among Nvidia's largest acquisitions to date.
Hugging Face is widely used by developers to access and share open-source large language models (LLMs) and datasets. If confirmed, the deal would give Nvidia greater control over a key part of the AI development ecosystem, at a time when the company is betting that demand for AI technology will keep growing rather than slow down.
The move comes at a time when Nvidia's biggest customers, including Anthropic and OpenAI, are working on building their own AI chips, aiming to reduce their reliance on Nvidia's graphics processing units. By acquiring Hugging Face, Nvidia could stay closely tied to the wider AI developer community, even as some firms look to build technology independently.
The reported $12.9 billion price is notably high when compared with Hugging Face's own financial position. Earlier this week, The Information reported that the company's annual revenue stood at around $150 million, far below the price Nvidia is said to be paying.
According to Reuters ' report, neither Nvidia nor Hugging Face had responded to requests for comment outside normal business hours at the time of the report.
Nvidia is not new to Hugging Face. The chipmaker was among a group of investors, including Salesforce and Google's parent company Alphabet, that backed Hugging Face in a $235 million funding round back in 2023. This valued the company at $4.5 billion at the time.
Since then, Nvidia has continued investing heavily across the AI industry, backing major developers such as OpenAI. According to a Financial Times report from January, Hugging Face had previously turned down a $500 million investment offer from Nvidia, which would have valued the company at $7 billion.
Nvidia's confidence in continued AI demand was also reflected in its own outlook this week, as the company forecast a 70 per cent jump in revenue for the next financial year. It also said it has committed $18 billion toward equity investments through to fiscal year 2027.
The Information's report about the potential deal comes about a month after Hugging Face faced a security incident, in which a rogue OpenAI model reportedly triggered a hack that compromised parts of its infrastructure.