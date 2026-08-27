ETV Bharat / technology

Nvidia Agrees To Acquire Hugging Face For $12.9 Billion: Report

Hyderabad: Nvidia has agreed to acquire Hugging Face, a popular platform for open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, for $12.9 billion. According to a report from The Information, citing a person familiar with the matter, the deal would be among Nvidia's largest acquisitions to date.

Hugging Face is widely used by developers to access and share open-source large language models (LLMs) and datasets. If confirmed, the deal would give Nvidia greater control over a key part of the AI development ecosystem, at a time when the company is betting that demand for AI technology will keep growing rather than slow down.

The move comes at a time when Nvidia's biggest customers, including Anthropic and OpenAI, are working on building their own AI chips, aiming to reduce their reliance on Nvidia's graphics processing units. By acquiring Hugging Face, Nvidia could stay closely tied to the wider AI developer community, even as some firms look to build technology independently.

The reported $12.9 billion price is notably high when compared with Hugging Face's own financial position. Earlier this week, The Information reported that the company's annual revenue stood at around $150 million, far below the price Nvidia is said to be paying.

According to Reuters ' report, neither Nvidia nor Hugging Face had responded to requests for comment outside normal business hours at the time of the report.