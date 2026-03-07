ETV Bharat / technology

Now Blind People Can Read Maps And Solve Geometry With These Smart Devices

In picture - Phone Labeller for map reading on the left and tactile geometry tools on the right. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Sangareddy: Technology is opening new doors for visually impaired students. Devices developed with innovative digital tools are now helping the blind to identify locations on maps and learn complex subjects like geometry with ease. At a national conference on the use of digital services and technology in libraries for the disabled, held at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) in Kandi of Sangareddy district, experts demonstrated several assistive devices designed especially for visually impaired learners. One of the key devices showcased was the “Phonic Labeller.” When this device is placed on a specific country on a world map or on a state in the map of India, it reads out the name of that location through audio. This enables blind students to independently explore geographical maps and understand the locations of different countries, states, and regions. Phone Labeller allows visually imapired students to explore locations in a tactile map. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)