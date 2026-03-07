Now Blind People Can Read Maps And Solve Geometry With These Smart Devices
A private company developed Phonic Labeller for map reading and tactile geometry tools to help visually impaired students learn independently and with confidence.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Sangareddy: Technology is opening new doors for visually impaired students. Devices developed with innovative digital tools are now helping the blind to identify locations on maps and learn complex subjects like geometry with ease.
At a national conference on the use of digital services and technology in libraries for the disabled, held at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) in Kandi of Sangareddy district, experts demonstrated several assistive devices designed especially for visually impaired learners.
One of the key devices showcased was the “Phonic Labeller.” When this device is placed on a specific country on a world map or on a state in the map of India, it reads out the name of that location through audio. This enables blind students to independently explore geographical maps and understand the locations of different countries, states, and regions.
Along with the Phonic Labeller, specially designed digital devices and geometry boxes were also displayed. These tools help visually impaired students understand geometric concepts and processes just like regular students. With the help of tactile markings and audio guidance, students can perform geometric constructions and calculations with confidence.
The demonstration attracted significant attention from educators, researchers, and librarians who attended the conference. The organisers said such technologies can play a major role in making education more inclusive and accessible for persons with disabilities.
Interestingly, these devices have been developed by a private company purely on a non-profit basis to support inclusive education.
Jainam, a participant in the demonstration, explained that the technology can benefit both students who know Braille and those who do not. “These devices make it easier for visually impaired learners to understand maps and geometry lessons without depending entirely on others,” she said.
Experts at the conference stressed that the integration of assistive technology in educational institutions and libraries can greatly improve learning opportunities for the visually impaired. They added that such innovations will help students overcome learning barriers and participate more actively in mainstream education.