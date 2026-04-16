Nothing's Warp File-Sharing App Pulled From Play Store After Launch
Nothing launched its Warp file-sharing app for Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux, only to pull it from the Play Store within hours.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing launched and swiftly withdrew its new cross-platform file-sharing application, Warp, within hours of its introduction. The app had been positioned as an AirDrop-style solution for Android users, but it disappeared from the Google Play Store alongside its accompanying browser extension and official announcement post, with no explanation provided by the company.
What is Nothing Warp Was Designed For?
The Nothing Warp was built to address a long-standing gap in the Android ecosystem, as there is an absence of a seamless, cross-platform file transfer experience comparable to Apple's AirDrop. The app enabled users to move files, links, clipboard text, images, videos, and documents between Android smartphones and computers running macOS, Windows, or Linux operating systems (OS) with minimal effort.
The Warp also combined a mobile app with a Chromium-compatible browser extension. Once it’s installed, the cross-platform file transfer app integrates directly into the Android share menu, allowing users to select a file, tap share, and choose Warp to make the content instantly visible in their desktop browser. The process also worked in reverse, enabling transfers from desktop to Android device.
How safe are files transferred from Nothing Warp?
Nothing emphasised that Warp routed transfers through the user's personal Google Drive rather than the company's own servers, ensuring that files were not retained beyond the transfer process. Users were required to sign in via their Google account to connect the app and browser extension. The company described Warp as a lightweight solution designed to consume minimal device resources.
The launch placed Nothing among the first companies to offer a unified sharing experience across ecosystems, arriving at a time when cross-platform file sharing is gaining momentum. It is worth noting that Google has reportedly been testing a tap-to-share feature in Android 17.
Pulled Down Without Explanation
Shortly after the Nothing Warp went live, users began reporting that the Warp app had become unavailable. The Play Store listing was removed to prevent further downloads, the browser extension was deleted from the Chrome Web Store, and the official announcement post was taken down. The speed of the withdrawal drew considerable attention online.
A Nothing Community user named Err_404NotFound_ shared a post in the forum stating the issue. This started a discussion on the platform. A user named Mohd_Isham stated, “Problem in the app the guess but I have it installed on my phone”. Another user mentioned “Not sure. Downloaded it and the extensions and it’s been working well so far,” “Guessing another security blunder or someone discovered plagiarised code?”, and “think some security vulnerability was found and it’s been pulled away from public release for safety. Not the best look.”
Nothing's CEO Carl Pei and the company have yet to issue any statement. It remains unclear whether Warp is being revised ahead of a relaunch or whether the product has been shelved entirely.