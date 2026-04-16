ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing's Warp File-Sharing App Pulled From Play Store After Launch

Hyderabad: Nothing launched and swiftly withdrew its new cross-platform file-sharing application, Warp, within hours of its introduction. The app had been positioned as an AirDrop-style solution for Android users, but it disappeared from the Google Play Store alongside its accompanying browser extension and official announcement post, with no explanation provided by the company.

What is Nothing Warp Was Designed For?

The Nothing Warp was built to address a long-standing gap in the Android ecosystem, as there is an absence of a seamless, cross-platform file transfer experience comparable to Apple's AirDrop. The app enabled users to move files, links, clipboard text, images, videos, and documents between Android smartphones and computers running macOS, Windows, or Linux operating systems (OS) with minimal effort.

Screenshot of Nothing Warp in Google Play Store (Image Credit: Nothing Community)

The Warp also combined a mobile app with a Chromium-compatible browser extension. Once it’s installed, the cross-platform file transfer app integrates directly into the Android share menu, allowing users to select a file, tap share, and choose Warp to make the content instantly visible in their desktop browser. The process also worked in reverse, enabling transfers from desktop to Android device.

How safe are files transferred from Nothing Warp?