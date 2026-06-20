Nothing Teases New 'b' Series For India, First Glimpse Revealed
Nothing has teased a new 'b' series smartphone for India, its first with this suffix, following reports that CMF's phone projects have shifted to Nothing.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing is preparing to launch a new ‘b’ series in India, marking the company's first device with this naming suffix. The company shared a teaser video on its X handle, showcasing the upcoming series.
In the teaser video, the London-based phone maker shows the letter ‘a’ transforming into ‘b’, hinting that the upcoming device could be an affordable entry point positioned just below the existing budget ‘a’ series.
It's (b)eginning. pic.twitter.com/DWKwwggAf0— Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 19, 2026
It is worth noting that Nothing has a history of using Pokémon names as internal project codenames. Following this tradition, the London-based phone maker posted a pixelated image of a famous Pokémon ‘Blastoise’ on June 18, hinting at a new smartphone launch in India. While the teasers confirm the arrival of the ‘b’ series, Nothing has not yet disclosed the official product name, category, or launch date for the devices in this new lineup.
June 18, 2026
The company currently sells a numbered series of smartphones and wireless audio products, alongside a more affordable ‘a’ series in India. Nothing's latest handset lineup in the country includes the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, both of which launched on March 5, as well as the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds, which debuted in April 2024.
According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Nothing's sub-brand CMF has transferred all its existing smartphone projects to the parent company, after shelving plans to launch any new handsets this year. The successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro has also reportedly been delayed as a result.
Sometimes it's fun to (b)eat around the (b)ush. pic.twitter.com/oyzbitoePp— Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 20, 2026
While CMF has confirmed it will not launch any phones in India this year, Brar claims Nothing is planning to launch a new smartphone in the country next month. However, it remains unclear whether this upcoming device will be part of the newly teased "b" series.
Nothing Phone (4a): Specifications
The Nothing Phone (4a), the company's most recent launch, features a 6.78-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,224×2,720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, claimed to deliver peak clock speeds of up to 2.7GHz.
The device also features Nothing's signature Glyph Bar interface, comprising 63 mini-LEDs across six individually addressable zones, continuing the brand's distinctive design language seen across its smartphone range.