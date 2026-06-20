ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Teases New 'b' Series For India, First Glimpse Revealed

In picture - Nothing Phone (4a) ( Image Credit: Nothing )

Hyderabad: Nothing is preparing to launch a new ‘b’ series in India, marking the company's first device with this naming suffix. The company shared a teaser video on its X handle, showcasing the upcoming series. In the teaser video, the London-based phone maker shows the letter ‘a’ transforming into ‘b’, hinting that the upcoming device could be an affordable entry point positioned just below the existing budget ‘a’ series. It is worth noting that Nothing has a history of using Pokémon names as internal project codenames. Following this tradition, the London-based phone maker posted a pixelated image of a famous Pokémon ‘Blastoise’ on June 18, hinting at a new smartphone launch in India. While the teasers confirm the arrival of the ‘b’ series, Nothing has not yet disclosed the official product name, category, or launch date for the devices in this new lineup.