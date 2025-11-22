Nothing Rolls Out NothingOS 4.0 Based On Android 16, Adds Extra Dark Mode, Live Updates, More
The NothingOS 4.0 update comes with features like Live Updates via Glyph interface, an Extra Dark mode, smoother animations, and more.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: British phone maker Nothing has rolled out the new operating system (OS) NothingOS 4.0 globally. It is based on Android 16. This new OS continues to retain a minimalist design while trying to make Nothing phones better.
The company states that NothingOS 4.0 is built on the strengths of its predecessor, NothingOS 3.0. The new iteration comes with redesigned UI elements and new features, such as an AI usage dashboard, a new TrueLens Engine for enhanced camera and gallery performance, and various AI-powered creation tools via Essential apps. NothingOS 4.0 also offers Live Updates via Glyph Interface and an Extra Dark Mode, which claims to reduce battery consumption.
NothingOS 4.0: Features
Live Updates + Glyph Interface: With the help of this feature, live information related to delivery tracking, cab booking, or an active timer will now be displayed directly on the screen as well as the phone’s Glyph interface. Apps that support the latest Android 16 will automatically support Nothing’s Glyph Progress, showcasing that this feature is now even more open to third-party apps.
Extra Dark Mode: This mode has been completely redesigned in the latest OS update. It now features a deeper contrast across the system. The notifications, Quick settings, and the app drawer will now have a new, darker look. Essential Space and Launcher are now customised to match the Extra Dark Mode.
Smoother animations: In NothingOS 4.0, the opening and closing of apps will now feature a new depth-based zoom effect. Turning the phone’s volume up or down will cause a subtle vibration, and notifications will feel heavier and bounce more.
Customisable Widgets: Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time widgets now come in 1x1 and 2x1 sizes, ideal for a minimalist home screen setup.
New Pop-up view multitasking: Users can now open two floating apps simultaneously. They can minimise them by swiping up and expanding them to full screen by pulling down. This makes multitasking on the new OS easier, smoother, and fun.
Hidden icons: Apps can now be hidden from the App Drawer, but they can be retained in the Quick settings. This feature is ideal for those users who like to keep their smartphone’s home screen clean and minimal.
NothingOS 4.0: Eligible Phones
Nothing has yet to publish the list of supported devices for the NothingOS 4.0. However, based on the beta rollout and the company’s update policy, Nothing is expected to roll out the new OS update to the following devices:
- Nothing Phone (3)
- Nothing Phone (3a)
- Nothing Phone (3a) Lite
- Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
- Nothing Phone (2)
- Nothing Phone (2a)
- Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
- CMF Phone 2 Pro
- CMF models with pending Android upgrades
However, the first smartphone from the brand, the Nothing Phone (1), may not receive the NothingOS 4.0 update as the company has ended the software support window for the smartphone. The phone was launched in 2022 and has already fulfilled its promise of three major Android OS updates. The device currently runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 and is due to receive security upgrades until July 2026.