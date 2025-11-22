ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Rolls Out NothingOS 4.0 Based On Android 16, Adds Extra Dark Mode, Live Updates, More

Hyderabad: British phone maker Nothing has rolled out the new operating system (OS) NothingOS 4.0 globally. It is based on Android 16. This new OS continues to retain a minimalist design while trying to make Nothing phones better.

The company states that NothingOS 4.0 is built on the strengths of its predecessor, NothingOS 3.0. The new iteration comes with redesigned UI elements and new features, such as an AI usage dashboard, a new TrueLens Engine for enhanced camera and gallery performance, and various AI-powered creation tools via Essential apps. NothingOS 4.0 also offers Live Updates via Glyph Interface and an Extra Dark Mode, which claims to reduce battery consumption.

NothingOS 4.0: Features

Live Updates + Glyph Interface: With the help of this feature, live information related to delivery tracking, cab booking, or an active timer will now be displayed directly on the screen as well as the phone’s Glyph interface. Apps that support the latest Android 16 will automatically support Nothing’s Glyph Progress, showcasing that this feature is now even more open to third-party apps.

Extra Dark Mode: This mode has been completely redesigned in the latest OS update. It now features a deeper contrast across the system. The notifications, Quick settings, and the app drawer will now have a new, darker look. Essential Space and Launcher are now customised to match the Extra Dark Mode.