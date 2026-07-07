ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (4b) With 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India

Nothing Phone (4b) launched in India. ( Image Credit: Nothing )

Hyderabad: Nothing has launched its first smartphone in the B series, the Phone (4b), in India. It comes with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The handset runs on Nothing's native Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16. Along with the standard model, the London-based phone maker has also introduced a special fan edition called Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition. This model has been co-created directly with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL cricket franchise and will be sold as a limited-edition collectable for die-hard fans. Nothing Phone (4b): Price, offers, availability