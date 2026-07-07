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Nothing Phone (4b) With 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India

Nothing Phone (4b) comes in two storage options and three colours. For cricket fans, the London-based phone maker has introduced a limited RCB Edition.

Nothing Phone (4b) With 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India
Nothing Phone (4b) launched in India. (Image Credit: Nothing)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Nothing has launched its first smartphone in the B series, the Phone (4b), in India. It comes with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The handset runs on Nothing's native Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16.

Along with the standard model, the London-based phone maker has also introduced a special fan edition called Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition. This model has been co-created directly with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL cricket franchise and will be sold as a limited-edition collectable for die-hard fans.

Nothing Phone (4b): Price, offers, availability

The Nothing Phone (4b) comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version costs Rs 38,999. The standard models will be offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. The RCB Edition comes in a matte Red finish inspired by the team jersey, with an engraved RCB lion logo on the back.

Standard models will be available in India on July 14, 2026, via Flipkart and offline retailers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The special edition is currently available via a limited drop event at Nothing's flagship store in Bengaluru.

As part of launch offers, Nothing is providing an instant bank discount of 7.5 per cent, along with exchange bonuses.

VariantPriceColour
8GB + 128GBRs 34,999Black | Blue | White
8GB + 256GBRs 38,999
Nothing Phone (4b) With 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India
Nothing Phone (4b): Colour options (Image Credit: Nothing)

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Rising Memory Costs Kill CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor, But Brand Eyes New Product Categories

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