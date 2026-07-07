Nothing Phone (4b) With 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India
Nothing Phone (4b) comes in two storage options and three colours. For cricket fans, the London-based phone maker has introduced a limited RCB Edition.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has launched its first smartphone in the B series, the Phone (4b), in India. It comes with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The handset runs on Nothing's native Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16.
Along with the standard model, the London-based phone maker has also introduced a special fan edition called Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition. This model has been co-created directly with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL cricket franchise and will be sold as a limited-edition collectable for die-hard fans.
You’re hot. So is Phone (4b).— Nothing India (@nothingindia) July 7, 2026
Meet the eye candy feat. KR$NA.
In a new unibody, it’s got the focus-saving Glyph Bar and all our Essential AI tools to keep you in the moment. pic.twitter.com/5jn1fcQGxE
Nothing Phone (4b): Price, offers, availability
The Nothing Phone (4b) comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version costs Rs 38,999. The standard models will be offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. The RCB Edition comes in a matte Red finish inspired by the team jersey, with an engraved RCB lion logo on the back.
Phone (4b) RCB Edition.— Nothing India (@nothingindia) July 3, 2026
The wait ends 7 July, 4 PM at Nothing Store, Bengaluru.
This will be the first and the only chance to own this rare collectible. See you there. pic.twitter.com/Th2daFAde3
Standard models will be available in India on July 14, 2026, via Flipkart and offline retailers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The special edition is currently available via a limited drop event at Nothing's flagship store in Bengaluru.
As part of launch offers, Nothing is providing an instant bank discount of 7.5 per cent, along with exchange bonuses.
|Variant
|Price
|Colour
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 34,999
|Black | Blue | White
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 38,999
(This is a developing article.)