Nothing Phone 4a Set For India Launch As Company Reveals Bold New Design
Nothing has revealed the design of the Phone 4a. Launching on March 5, the upcoming handset features a refreshed design and a brighter Glyph Bar.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone 4a Series in India in the first week of March. The lineup is expected to include the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. With these handsets, the British phone maker aims to expand its mid-range portfolio in the country.
A microsite has already gone live on Flipkart, confirming that online sales will begin immediately after the official unveiling on 5 March, 2026, at 4:00 PM IST. According to the microsite, the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.
Built different.— Nothing (@nothing) February 23, 2026
Phone (4a). 5 March, 10:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/n3ZtbTmYIv
Transparent Design with a New Twist
Days before launch, Nothing revealed the design of the standard variant, Nothing Phone 4a. The device retains the brand’s signature transparent industrial design. It features a triple-camera system arranged in a horizontal, pill-shaped module, with the LED flash positioned outside the camera island. The handset will be available in a white colour option.
Brighter ‘Glyph Bar’
The major change comes in the lighting system. Nothing has introduced a new “Glyph Bar” positioned to the right of the camera module. The bar contains nine small LED lights, appearing externally as a line of seven square units — six white and one red. According to the company, the new system is 40 per cent brighter than the previous A-series and is designed to deliver more natural, distortion-free illumination.
Nothing 4a: Expected Specifications
The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core processor, offering peak clock speeds of up to 2.71GHz. The device may also feature a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.
Full specifications, pricing and availability details will be confirmed at the launch event.
Meanwhile, Carl Pei, Nothing’s CEO, has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4 will not launch this year. As a result, the Nothing Phone 3 will continue as the company’s flagship offering for the time being.