ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone 4a Set For India Launch As Company Reveals Bold New Design

Hyderabad: Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone 4a Series in India in the first week of March. The lineup is expected to include the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. With these handsets, the British phone maker aims to expand its mid-range portfolio in the country.

A microsite has already gone live on Flipkart, confirming that online sales will begin immediately after the official unveiling on 5 March, 2026, at 4:00 PM IST. According to the microsite, the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Transparent Design with a New Twist

Days before launch, Nothing revealed the design of the standard variant, Nothing Phone 4a. The device retains the brand’s signature transparent industrial design. It features a triple-camera system arranged in a horizontal, pill-shaped module, with the LED flash positioned outside the camera island. The handset will be available in a white colour option.