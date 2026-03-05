ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (4a) Series in India and global markets. It includes the Nothing Phone (4a) and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. Both devices feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,400mAh battery. They run on NothingOS 4.1 based on Android 16.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Series is the predecessor of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series. Upon launch, the new smartphone series joins the Phone (3), Phone (3a) Lite, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and CMF Phone 1 in India.

Nothing Phone (4a) Series: Price, availability, offers

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 42,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999. It is offered in three colours: Black, Silver, and Pink.

In picture: Nothing (4a) (Credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (4a) also comes in three RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 31,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 34,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes in White, Blue, Pink, and Black shades.

In picture: Nothing (4a) Pro (Credit: Nothing)

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (4a) start today, March 5, 2026, with sales commencing on March 13, 2026. Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will start on March 13, 2026, and it will go on sale on March 27, 2026.