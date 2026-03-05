ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro comes in Black, Silver, and Pink colours, and the Phone (4a) is offered in White, Blue, Pink, and Black shades.

Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Nothing Phone (4a) Series (Image Credit: YouTube/Nothing)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST

4 Min Read
Hyderabad: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (4a) Series in India and global markets. It includes the Nothing Phone (4a) and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. Both devices feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,400mAh battery. They run on NothingOS 4.1 based on Android 16.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Series is the predecessor of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series. Upon launch, the new smartphone series joins the Phone (3), Phone (3a) Lite, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and CMF Phone 1 in India.

Nothing Phone (4a) Series: Price, availability, offers

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 42,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999. It is offered in three colours: Black, Silver, and Pink.

In picture: Nothing (4a)
In picture: Nothing (4a) (Credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (4a) also comes in three RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 31,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 34,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes in White, Blue, Pink, and Black shades.

In picture: Nothing (4a) Pro
In picture: Nothing (4a) Pro (Credit: Nothing)

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (4a) start today, March 5, 2026, with sales commencing on March 13, 2026. Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will start on March 13, 2026, and it will go on sale on March 27, 2026.

Customers can opt for a Rs. 1,000 bank offer and an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus while purchasing the smartphone.

ModelVariantPriceColours
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro8GB + 128GBRs 39,999Pink | Silver| Black
8GB + 256GBRs 42,999
12GB +256GBRs 45,999
Nothing Phone (4a)8GB + 128GB Rs 31,999Blue | Pink | White | Black
8GB + 256GBRs 34,999
12GB + 256GBRs 37,999

Nothing Phone (4a): Specifications and features

The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, with support for 1.5K resolution (1,224 x 2,720 pixels), up to 120 Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and 440 ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In picture: Nothing (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
In picture: Nothing (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro (Credit: Nothing)

The new device features a new Glyph Bar interface, which hosts 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones. In addition to supporting Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Live Notifications, Glyph Torch, Camera Countdown, Flip to Record, Flip to Glyph, and Glyph Progress, the Glyph Bar also supports generative ringtones functionality.

The Nothing Phone (4a) carries a triple rear camera setup, including a primary 50MP Samsung GN9 1/1.57-inch sensor with OIS, a periscope 50MP Samsung JN5 1/2.75-inch sensor with up to 3.5x optical zoom and up to 70x digital zoom, and an ultrawide 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The device sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Backed by a 5,400mAh battery, the Nothing Phone (4a) supports 50W wired fast charging that claims to charge the device from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in about 64 minutes. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It runs Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, with promises of three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro: Specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a metallic back and a less transparent portion at the back. The device sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In picture: Nothing (4a) Pro
In picture: Nothing (4a) Pro (Credits: Nothing)

The Pro model comes equipped with a larger Glyph Matrix interface, featuring 137 mini-LEDs and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The camera system on the Phone (4a) Pro includes a primary 50MP Sony LYT-700c sensor with OIS, coupled with a 50MP periscope camera with up to 3.5x optical zoom and up to 140x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Other features of the device are identical to the Phone (4a), including the selfie camera, OS, battery capacity, charging speed, and IP certification. The following table gives a better look at the specifications of both devices:

FeatureNothing Phone (4a)Nothing Phone (4a Pro)
Display6.78-inch 1.5K Flexible AMOLED, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
RAMUp to 12GB LPDDR4xUp to 12GB LPDDR5x
StorageUp to 256GB UFS 3.1
Glyph InterfaceGlyph Bar: 63 mini-LEDs, 6 zonesGlyph Matrix: 137 mini-LEDs, up to 3000 nits brightness
Rear Cameras50MP Samsung GN9 (OIS) + 50MP (70x digital zoom) + 8MP ultrawide50MP Sony LYT-700c (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (140x digital zoom) + 8MP ultrawide
Front Camera32MP selfie camera
Battery5400mAh, 50W wired fast charging (1–100% in ~64 mins)
OSAndroid 16-based Nothing OS 4.1
Updates3 years OS updates, 6 years security patches
DurabilityIP64 dust and splash resistance
DesignTransparent back with Glyph BarMetallic back, less transparent, larger Glyph Matrix
