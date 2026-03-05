Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro comes in Black, Silver, and Pink colours, and the Phone (4a) is offered in White, Blue, Pink, and Black shades.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (4a) Series in India and global markets. It includes the Nothing Phone (4a) and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. Both devices feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,400mAh battery. They run on NothingOS 4.1 based on Android 16.
The Nothing Phone (4a) Series is the predecessor of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series. Upon launch, the new smartphone series joins the Phone (3), Phone (3a) Lite, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and CMF Phone 1 in India.
Nothing Phone (4a) Series: Price, availability, offers
The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 42,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999. It is offered in three colours: Black, Silver, and Pink.
The Nothing Phone (4a) also comes in three RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 31,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 34,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes in White, Blue, Pink, and Black shades.
Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (4a) start today, March 5, 2026, with sales commencing on March 13, 2026. Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will start on March 13, 2026, and it will go on sale on March 27, 2026.
Customers can opt for a Rs. 1,000 bank offer and an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus while purchasing the smartphone.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 39,999
|Pink | Silver| Black
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 42,999
|12GB +256GB
|Rs 45,999
|Nothing Phone (4a)
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 31,999
|Blue | Pink | White | Black
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 34,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 37,999
Nothing Phone (4a): Specifications and features
The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, with support for 1.5K resolution (1,224 x 2,720 pixels), up to 120 Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and 440 ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The new device features a new Glyph Bar interface, which hosts 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones. In addition to supporting Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Live Notifications, Glyph Torch, Camera Countdown, Flip to Record, Flip to Glyph, and Glyph Progress, the Glyph Bar also supports generative ringtones functionality.
The Nothing Phone (4a) carries a triple rear camera setup, including a primary 50MP Samsung GN9 1/1.57-inch sensor with OIS, a periscope 50MP Samsung JN5 1/2.75-inch sensor with up to 3.5x optical zoom and up to 70x digital zoom, and an ultrawide 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The device sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front.
Tinted glass.— Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 2, 2026
Phone (4a). 5 March, 4 PM. pic.twitter.com/gaxWzcjAqI
Backed by a 5,400mAh battery, the Nothing Phone (4a) supports 50W wired fast charging that claims to charge the device from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in about 64 minutes. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It runs Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, with promises of three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro: Specifications and features
The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a metallic back and a less transparent portion at the back. The device sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The Pro model comes equipped with a larger Glyph Matrix interface, featuring 137 mini-LEDs and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The camera system on the Phone (4a) Pro includes a primary 50MP Sony LYT-700c sensor with OIS, coupled with a 50MP periscope camera with up to 3.5x optical zoom and up to 140x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.
Phone (4a) Pro.— Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 5, 2026
Nothing is designed for a generation bored with conformity. pic.twitter.com/XJ0zq8ouKl
Other features of the device are identical to the Phone (4a), including the selfie camera, OS, battery capacity, charging speed, and IP certification. The following table gives a better look at the specifications of both devices:
|Feature
|Nothing Phone (4a)
|Nothing Phone (4a Pro)
|Display
|6.78-inch 1.5K Flexible AMOLED, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness
|6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
|RAM
|Up to 12GB LPDDR4x
|Up to 12GB LPDDR5x
|Storage
|Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
|Glyph Interface
|Glyph Bar: 63 mini-LEDs, 6 zones
|Glyph Matrix: 137 mini-LEDs, up to 3000 nits brightness
|Rear Cameras
|50MP Samsung GN9 (OIS) + 50MP (70x digital zoom) + 8MP ultrawide
|50MP Sony LYT-700c (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (140x digital zoom) + 8MP ultrawide
|Front Camera
|32MP selfie camera
|Battery
|5400mAh, 50W wired fast charging (1–100% in ~64 mins)
|OS
|Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1
|Updates
|3 years OS updates, 6 years security patches
|Durability
|IP64 dust and splash resistance
|Design
|Transparent back with Glyph Bar
|Metallic back, less transparent, larger Glyph Matrix