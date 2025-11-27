ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes in two storage configurations:  8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Nothing Phone (3a) has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: X/ @nothingindia)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST

Hyderabad: British phone maker Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) Lite in India. The mid-range device features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera module, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. It runs NothingOS 3.5, based on Android 15, out of the box. The new handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Price

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and White.

As part of the launch offers, Nothing is providing an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 for ICICI Bank and OneCard credit card holders, bringing the effective prices of the 128GB and 256GB storage variants down to Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

The first sale of the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will begin on December 5, 2025, via the company’s official website, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all authorised retail stores across India.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Specifications

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite measures 164 x 78 x 8.3 mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 199 grams. It features a 6.77-inch FHD+ resolution Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is worth noting that the Phone (3a) Lite supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion and up to 2TB expandable storage via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an unspecified third sensor. The front features a 16MP camera. The rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 5W reserve charging support. The phone runs on NothingOS 3.5 based on Android 15, which will receive three major Android upgrades and six years of Security Maintenance Release process (SMR) updates.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
RAM + storage 8GB RAM | up to 256GB storage
Rear camera50MP + 8MP + unspecified sensor
Front camera 16MP
Battery5,000mAh
Charging capacity33W wired | 5W reverse (wired)
Operating system (OS)NothingOS 3.5 based on Android 15
OS update3 major OS upgrades | 6 years SMR updates
IP ratingIP54
