ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: British phone maker Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) Lite in India. The mid-range device features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera module, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. It runs NothingOS 3.5, based on Android 15, out of the box. The new handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Price

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and White.

As part of the launch offers, Nothing is providing an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 for ICICI Bank and OneCard credit card holders, bringing the effective prices of the 128GB and 256GB storage variants down to Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.