Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Is Arriving In India: Everything To Know
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will join the Nothing Phone (3), Phone (3a), and Phone (3a) Pro smartphones in India.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite smartphone in India. The device was launched globally in October as a trimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone (3a). The highlights of the device include a Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 120Hz AMOLED screen with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a new Glphy Light that replaces the Glyph Interface, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite India Launch
Nothing teased the arrival of the Phone (3a) Lite in India via an X post, though it did not reveal an exact launch date. The post hints at an additional device to accompany the Phone (3a) Lite. "Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more," the company posted.
The teaser image suggests that Nothing will launch both the black and white colour options of the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite in India. It is expected to be identical inside and out as its global counterpart.
Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more.— Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 11, 2025
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Specifications, Features
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging as well as 5W wired reverse charging. The handset draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Notably, the storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite runs Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 16. It comes with a promise of three major Android updates and six years of security update support.
The smartphone sports a triple-rear camera system, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and an unspecified third sensor. The device sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Phone (3a) Lite is IP54 certified for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.
Notably, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite bears a lot of similarities with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, launched in India earlier this year.