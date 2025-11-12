ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Is Arriving In India: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite smartphone in India. The device was launched globally in October as a trimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone (3a). The highlights of the device include a Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 120Hz AMOLED screen with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a new Glphy Light that replaces the Glyph Interface, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite India Launch

Nothing teased the arrival of the Phone (3a) Lite in India via an X post, though it did not reveal an exact launch date. The post hints at an additional device to accompany the Phone (3a) Lite. "Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more," the company posted.

The teaser image suggests that Nothing will launch both the black and white colour options of the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite in India. It is expected to be identical inside and out as its global counterpart.