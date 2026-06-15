ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Partners With IIT Roorkee And IISc To Boost India's Deep-Tech Ecosystem

From left to right: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, and Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis at Bharat Innovates 2026 event. ( Image Credit: X@MEAIndia )

Hyderabad: Nothing has announced the signing of two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Signed by Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President of Nothing, alongside Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, and Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, the MoUs aim to deepen collaboration between academia, startups, and industry across India's growing deep-tech ecosystem. It is worth noting that the agreements were signed at the Bharat Innovates 2026, held in Nice, France. Bharat Innovates 2026 is a global platform organised by India's Ministry of Education to showcase the country's deep-technology startups to international investors, corporations, research institutions, and policymakers. The event was held ahead of the G7 Summit. What does the Partnerships include