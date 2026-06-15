Nothing Partners With IIT Roorkee And IISc To Boost India's Deep-Tech Ecosystem
Nothing has signed strategic MoUs with IIT Roorkee and IISc-FSID at Bharat Innovates 2026, targeting startup mentorship and industry-academia collaboration.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has announced the signing of two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Signed by Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President of Nothing, alongside Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, and Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, the MoUs aim to deepen collaboration between academia, startups, and industry across India's growing deep-tech ecosystem.
It is worth noting that the agreements were signed at the Bharat Innovates 2026, held in Nice, France.
Bharat Innovates 2026 is a global platform organised by India's Ministry of Education to showcase the country's deep-technology startups to international investors, corporations, research institutions, and policymakers. The event was held ahead of the G7 Summit.
Powering the future through innovation and enterprise.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2026
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What does the Partnerships include
Under the agreement with IIT Roorkee, Nothing will support student mentorship through guest lectures, case studies, and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on entrepreneurship, deep-tech innovation, product development, and electronics manufacturing. Moreover, both IIT Roorkee and Nothing will also explore a jointly organised Industrial Design Challenge, intended to give students and emerging innovators hands-on exposure to consumer technology design.
Meanwhile, in partnership with IISc and FSID, Nothing will engage with startups incubated within the IISc ecosystem, offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and exploration of pilot or commercial collaborations. The agreement will also facilitate industry exposure and training for students and founders, including guest lectures and potential visits to Nothing's facilities.
Evangelidis at the event said, “India's next wave of innovation will emerge from stronger collaboration between academia, entrepreneurs, and industry. At Nothing, we've always believed that great ideas can come from anywhere, but they need the right ecosystem to scale. Through our partnerships with IIT Roorkee and IISc-FSID, we're excited to contribute our experience in building global technology products while creating more opportunities for students, researchers, and startups to turn ambitious ideas into meaningful impact."
Prof. Rangarajan highlighted IISc's longstanding commitment to fostering innovation alongside fundamental research. "We are delighted to partner with Nothing to foster deeper interactions with industry for our startups, which will benefit enormously from the mentorship, networking, and training opportunities planned under this collaboration," he said.
Prof. Pant described the MoU as a reflection of IIT Roorkee's commitment to building strong bridges between academia and industry. "By combining IIT Roorkee's research ecosystem with Nothing's global product development expertise, we aim to create new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-led impact," he said.