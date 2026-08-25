Nothing OS 5.0 Unveiled With Fresh Design, Smarter AI Tools And Android 17 Support
Nothing has announced Nothing OS 5.0, bringing a redesigned interface, new personalisation options, faster performance, and upgraded Essential AI tools built on Android 17.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has officially announced its next major software update, Nothing OS 5.0, for its existing range of smartphones. The update brings a fresh visual design, deeper personalisation options, smoother performance and upgraded Essential Tools (Nothing's Artificial Intelligence tools). It also incorporates the latest features from Android 17, marking one of the biggest changes to the Nothing experience since the operating system first launched.
The company says the new operating system update brings more than 80 updates to its phones via an Open Beta programme. Notably, the first rollout of the beta version will be made available to the Nothing Phone (3).
Nothing OS 5.0: Availability, rollout timeline
Nothing has said that the Open Beta version of Nothing OS 5.0 will start on August 26, 2026, at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (or 11:00 AM BST). The Nothing Phone (3), which will be the first device from the company to get this beta update, will receive its general release by mid-October this year.
Following the Phone (3), the Carl Pei-led company will roll out the Nothing OS 5.0 update to Phone (4A) Pro, Phone (4A), Phone (3A) Pro, Phone (3A), Phone (2A), Phone (2A) Plus, Phone (3A) Lite, Phone (4A), and CMF Phone 2 Pro.
According to Nothing, the Open Beta release will be available to eligible devices by mid-December 2026. The general release will be rolled out by mid-January next year (2027).
A refreshed look across the system
Nothing OS 5.0 introduces a wide-ranging visual overhaul, touching almost every part of the phone that users interact with daily. It includes the home screen, lock screen, camera, gallery, and widgets. A new typeface called Geist has also been introduced, designed to improve clarity and give the interface a more distinctive character. Alongside this, Settings has been redesigned with clearer layouts, updated icons and better-grouped categories, making it easier to navigate. The status bar has also been refreshed with custom-designed icons and more expressive animations for signal, Wi-Fi, and battery indicators.
The camera app receives updated icons and smoother controls, along with an improved QR code scanning experience that keeps the scan result fixed in place rather than shifting as the code moves. Meanwhile, the Gallery app now allows users to sort photos by recently added or captured date, filter content by type, and enjoy a redesigned Albums page for easier organisation.
More ways to personalise Nothing phones
A major focus of this update is personalisation. Nothing OS 5.0 introduces wallpaper-adaptive colours, meaning app icons and widgets can now pick up subtle colour tints based on the user's chosen wallpaper. A redesigned home screen theme, arriving with the general release, adds transparent visual details across widgets and search, extending the same design language used in Gallery.
The lock screen also gains two clock faces, Gooey and Micrographics, along with more colour customisation options. Users can now batch-edit their home screens, moving multiple icons and widgets together instead of one at a time. Two new widgets have also been introduced: Away Time, which tracks how often users step away from their phones, and Collector, a playful tool for turning photos into organised visual collections.
Faster performance and smarter multitasking
Nothing says the OS 5.0 update has been built to feel noticeably faster and smoother, with improvements to app launches, scrolling, touch response and multitasking. Smarter background management ensures that actively used apps get more system resources, while frequently used apps stay ready in the background, reducing reload times.
Animations have also been made more responsive, following users' gestures in real time even when an action is reversed midway.
Bluetooth controls have been redesigned too, allowing users to connect or disconnect devices with a single tap directly from Quick Settings, without needing to open the full Bluetooth menu.
Smarter Essential AI tools
Nothing's Essential AI suite also receives a significant upgrade. Essential Voice now delivers faster and better-formatted transcriptions, with real-time transcription showing words as they are spoken.
Real-time translation is set to follow later this year.
Meanwhile, Essential Space introduces Smart Collections, which automatically recommend related content based on what users have already saved. Model Context Protocol (MCP) support allows compatible AI tools to read saved information directly, starting with a read-only version rolling out in October.
Additionally, the Essential Apps Builder now works directly on the phone, letting users describe a tool in plain language and build it without writing any code.
Nothing OS 5.0 is built on Android 17
Nothing OS 5.0 is powered by Android 17, bringing several platform-level upgrades. These include the option to separate Notifications and Quick Settings into different panels, enhanced Quick Share features for cross-platform file sharing via QR codes, and a new three-colour privacy indicator system in the status bar to show when sensitive access, location sharing, or AI processing is taking place.
The three colours include:
- Green - highlights sensitive access.
- Yellow - shows AI data processing
- Blue - indicates location sharing
Other additions include expanded dark theme support, separate volume controls for digital assistants, brighter HDR photo and video playback, and a redesigned Recents screen with quicker access to actions like split screen.
Notably, most features will be available from the Open Beta release; however, some features, including the redesigned Launcher and the Micrographics clock face, are still under development and will only arrive with the general release in October.