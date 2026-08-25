ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing OS 5.0 Unveiled With Fresh Design, Smarter AI Tools And Android 17 Support

Hyderabad: Nothing has officially announced its next major software update, Nothing OS 5.0, for its existing range of smartphones. The update brings a fresh visual design, deeper personalisation options, smoother performance and upgraded Essential Tools (Nothing's Artificial Intelligence tools). It also incorporates the latest features from Android 17, marking one of the biggest changes to the Nothing experience since the operating system first launched.

The company says the new operating system update brings more than 80 updates to its phones via an Open Beta programme. Notably, the first rollout of the beta version will be made available to the Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing OS 5.0: Availability, rollout timeline

Nothing has said that the Open Beta version of Nothing OS 5.0 will start on August 26, 2026, at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (or 11:00 AM BST). The Nothing Phone (3), which will be the first device from the company to get this beta update, will receive its general release by mid-October this year.

Following the Phone (3), the Carl Pei-led company will roll out the Nothing OS 5.0 update to Phone (4A) Pro, Phone (4A), Phone (3A) Pro, Phone (3A), Phone (2A), Phone (2A) Plus, Phone (3A) Lite, Phone (4A), and CMF Phone 2 Pro.

According to Nothing, the Open Beta release will be available to eligible devices by mid-December 2026. The general release will be rolled out by mid-January next year (2027).

Nothing OS 5.0 rollout timeline (Image Credit: Nothing Community)

A refreshed look across the system

Nothing OS 5.0 introduces a wide-ranging visual overhaul, touching almost every part of the phone that users interact with daily. It includes the home screen, lock screen, camera, gallery, and widgets. A new typeface called Geist has also been introduced, designed to improve clarity and give the interface a more distinctive character. Alongside this, Settings has been redesigned with clearer layouts, updated icons and better-grouped categories, making it easier to navigate. The status bar has also been refreshed with custom-designed icons and more expressive animations for signal, Wi-Fi, and battery indicators.

The camera app receives updated icons and smoother controls, along with an improved QR code scanning experience that keeps the scan result fixed in place rather than shifting as the code moves. Meanwhile, the Gallery app now allows users to sort photos by recently added or captured date, filter content by type, and enjoy a redesigned Albums page for easier organisation.

More ways to personalise Nothing phones

A major focus of this update is personalisation. Nothing OS 5.0 introduces wallpaper-adaptive colours, meaning app icons and widgets can now pick up subtle colour tints based on the user's chosen wallpaper. A redesigned home screen theme, arriving with the general release, adds transparent visual details across widgets and search, extending the same design language used in Gallery.