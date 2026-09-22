ETV Bharat / technology

CMF Becomes Indian-Owned Brand As Nothing Deepens Optiemus Partnership

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India (Left), Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing (Centre), Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus (Right) ( Image Credit: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Nothing announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its strategic manufacturing partnership with the Optiemus Group. This brings manufacturing, ownership and research and development (R&D) for Nothing and CMF smartphones under a single India-based company, CMF.

The Optiemus Group will also join Nothing's next Series A funding round and increase its stake in Carl Pei's company. It is worth noting that this partnership comes a year after the first deal was signed in September 2025. This will soon make India a key production base for Nothing.

Notably, the announcement of this partnership comes after a day Pei posted a lengthy message on X explaining his plans to grow the brand in India and beyond. He said CMF will now become a fully Indian company, with its headquarters, majority ownership, team, and research and development all based in India. Nothing will continue as a shareholder and partner in CMF.

Why India and why now?

In his post, Pei pointed out that Japan, Korea, and China were the first countries to manufacture consumer electronics at scale and later built their own global brands. He believes that India is next in line.

India is already the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer and has the largest young population of any country. It also has a strong pool of software talent. However, Pei noted that no country has built a truly global consumer electronics brand from India, something he expects to change soon.

He also looked back at India's smartphone brands held close to half the domestic market, with one brand even overtaking Samsung. But withing two years, foreign companies entered with stronger engineering, better cameras and tighter product design.

Pei said Indian brands largely relied on ready-made designs, simply changing the back cover and adding their own logo.

By 2025, their combined market share had dropped to less than one per cent.