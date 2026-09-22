CMF Becomes Indian-Owned Brand As Nothing Deepens Optiemus Partnership
Nothing is making CMF a fully Indian-owned smartphone brand, deepening its Optiemus partnership as CEO Carl Pei pushes for India-based research and development.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its strategic manufacturing partnership with the Optiemus Group. This brings manufacturing, ownership and research and development (R&D) for Nothing and CMF smartphones under a single India-based company, CMF.
The Optiemus Group will also join Nothing's next Series A funding round and increase its stake in Carl Pei's company. It is worth noting that this partnership comes a year after the first deal was signed in September 2025. This will soon make India a key production base for Nothing.
Notably, the announcement of this partnership comes after a day Pei posted a lengthy message on X explaining his plans to grow the brand in India and beyond. He said CMF will now become a fully Indian company, with its headquarters, majority ownership, team, and research and development all based in India. Nothing will continue as a shareholder and partner in CMF.
Every country that has manufactured consumer electronics at scale eventually produces its own global champions. I wrote down my thoughts on why India Is inevitable: https://t.co/KKcY26wUr6— Carl Pei (@getpeid) September 21, 2026
Why India and why now?
In his post, Pei pointed out that Japan, Korea, and China were the first countries to manufacture consumer electronics at scale and later built their own global brands. He believes that India is next in line.
India is already the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer and has the largest young population of any country. It also has a strong pool of software talent. However, Pei noted that no country has built a truly global consumer electronics brand from India, something he expects to change soon.
He also looked back at India's smartphone brands held close to half the domestic market, with one brand even overtaking Samsung. But withing two years, foreign companies entered with stronger engineering, better cameras and tighter product design.
Pei said Indian brands largely relied on ready-made designs, simply changing the back cover and adding their own logo.
By 2025, their combined market share had dropped to less than one per cent.
What counts as real R&D?
Pei explained what genuine R&D actually involves. This includes designing a phone's structure, materials, and durability in-house, choosing camera sensors and building the imaging system internally, writing and updating the phone's operating system, and working closely with suppliers on antennas, displays, and chipsets.
He said that if a manufacturing partner handles all of this instead of the brand itself, the brand is only choosing a product, not truly engineering it. Such brands end up competing purely on price and are vulnerable to cheaper rivals. In contrast, brands that carry out their own R&D can lower costs while maintaining quality, and continue to improve their products each year.
September 21, 2026
Manufacturing is the first step
According to Pei, 99 per cent of smartphones sold in India today are also made in India, a dramatic shift from a decade ago when almost none were manufactured locally. He credited government policy for this success but stressed that manufacturing alone is not enough. The next step, he said, is research and development, since most of the underlying technology and intellectual property in devices still comes from abroad.
Pei noted that India sells more than 150 million smartphones every year, and the government hopes to turn the country into a major export hub. To achieve this, brands need to generate real engineering demand rather than simply assembling parts.
He pointed to Nothing's own progress as an example. The company has built its own version of Android, called Nothing OS, along with in-house camera processing and features. Every device has received regular software updates since 2021. He added that Nothing OS was recently voted India's top Android experience, while the brand's industrial design has won several international Red Dot and iF awards.
Displays, chipsets and camera modules are also co-engineered directly with suppliers. Meanwhile, CMF was India's fastest-growing smartphone sub-brand in 2025.
Pei's long-term goal is for the brand to produce 100 million phones a year in India. At that scale, he said, suppliers begin building products around the brand's specifications rather than the other way round, giving the operating system, camera technology and AI systems a real competitive edge.
He said he had seen a similar shift happen in China previously, and now hopes to help bring about the door to genuine long-term partnerships in the country.