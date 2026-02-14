Nothing Opens First Flagship Store in Bengaluru
The flagship retail store is located in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, offering immersive experiences, community spaces, and the full product range.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has launched its first flagship retail store in India. It is situated in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The store was inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis. Nothing says that this marks a major milestone in the domestic expansion strategy. This sets the company’s position as “one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India.” It highlights Nothing’s focus on building deeper connections with its growing community in the country.
With Bengaluru’s retail store, Nothing will sell Nothing and CMF products along with its official apparel in the country.
Welcome to Bengaluru @getpeid pic.twitter.com/hXagN846nz— Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 14, 2026
Nothing’s first Indian retail store
The Nothing’s Bengaluru store is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar. It is a 5,032-square-foot retail space, which will operate daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
The retail outlet showcases the complete lineup of Nothing and CMF products. It includes smartphones, audio devices, smartwatches, and official Nothing merchandise such as apparel.
Nothing’s first Indian retail store: Purpose
Nothing emphasises that this offline store functions as an immersive hub for hands-on product discovery, community engagement, and brand storytelling rather than a traditional retail outlet.
The store features specialised equipment for fitting screen protectors on purchased handsets. Along with this, interactive experiences, including vending machines, claw games, and conveyor-belt product displays, are also offered.
Nothing’s first Indian retail store: Design
The flagship retail store’s design draws inspiration from retro-futuristic 1970s assembly lines and workshops, with exposed materials such as concrete, aluminium, steel, and glass throughout the space. Nothing states this aligns with its transparency-led design philosophy, with form and function intentionally visible throughout the layout.
Nothing’s first Indian retail store: Creator space
Alongside retail, the store offers experiential and service-oriented features. A dedicated studio space allows creators to shoot unboxing and hands-on video content, while a community hangout zone hosts events and informal interactions.
Evangelidis noted that the flagship store aims to offer a unique and immersive experience to customers. "The Indian market highly values hands-on engagement and design-led thinking, and this store will be the platform where we invite curiosity, clearly tell our brand story, and cultivate a hub for future launches, collaborations, and community-focused experiences," he added.