Nothing Opens First Flagship Store in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Nothing has launched its first flagship retail store in India. It is situated in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The store was inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis. Nothing says that this marks a major milestone in the domestic expansion strategy. This sets the company’s position as “one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India.” It highlights Nothing’s focus on building deeper connections with its growing community in the country.

With Bengaluru’s retail store, Nothing will sell Nothing and CMF products along with its official apparel in the country.

Nothing’s first Indian retail store

The Nothing’s Bengaluru store is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar. It is a 5,032-square-foot retail space, which will operate daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The retail outlet showcases the complete lineup of Nothing and CMF products. It includes smartphones, audio devices, smartwatches, and official Nothing merchandise such as apparel.

Nothing’s first Indian retail store: Purpose