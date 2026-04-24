Nothing Launches Essential Voice, An AI Tool That Converts Spoken Words Into Polished Text Across Apps
Nothing has rolled out its AI-powered Essential Voice feature for the Phone 3 and Phone 4a, offering real-time speech-to-text with auto-correction and multilingual translation support.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has released an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered feature, Essential Voice, for select devices, including Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Phone (4a), and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. It converts spoken words into clean, professional text directly from the keyboard of any app. The feature is a part of the company's broader Essential Space suite within Nothing OS.
Once the Essential Voice feature is activated, it transcribes speech in real time and automatically refines the output — removing filler words such as "um" and "uh," correcting sentence structure, and producing text that reads as though it were typed rather than dictated. The feature supports over 100 languages with automatic detection and handles regional language variants, including Latin American Spanish and regional French dialects.
A built-in translation agent in the AI-powered feature allows users to speak in one language and receive output in another, removing the need to write and then translate separately. With the help of Essential Voice, users can further personalise the speech-to-text experience through a Personal Mappings function, which lets them assign shortcuts to specific words, linking a single spoken phrase to a full template, URL, or block of text.
How does the feature work?
Essential Voice requires microphone access and an internet connection. The speech spoken by the user is processed in the cloud by Google’s latest AI model. Gemini 3 Flash. Nothing claims that the text is not stored on their servers, only returned to the user’s device. Keeping user privacy in mind, Nothing mentions that the Essential Voice feature does not run in the background and activates only when the user chooses to. It can be activated manually by long-pressing the Essential Key or tapping the icon in the lower-left corner of the keyboard.
Better than the standard speech-to-text tools
Nothing positions Essential Voice as a meaningful step up from standard speech-to-text tools such as Gboard, which transcribes speech verbatim without filtering interruptions or redundant words. However, Nothing’s speech-to-text feature delivers a ready-to-use text output, which is instantly usable without requiring any editing.
The update is available now via Settings for supported devices. Nothing has yet to confirm whether the feature will be extended to older models, though the company indicated that further expansion may follow in due course.