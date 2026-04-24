ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Launches Essential Voice, An AI Tool That Converts Spoken Words Into Polished Text Across Apps

Essential Voice by Nothing is available on select models for now ( Image Credit: Nothing Community )

Hyderabad: Nothing has released an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered feature, Essential Voice, for select devices, including Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Phone (4a), and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. It converts spoken words into clean, professional text directly from the keyboard of any app. The feature is a part of the company's broader Essential Space suite within Nothing OS.

Once the Essential Voice feature is activated, it transcribes speech in real time and automatically refines the output — removing filler words such as "um" and "uh," correcting sentence structure, and producing text that reads as though it were typed rather than dictated. The feature supports over 100 languages with automatic detection and handles regional language variants, including Latin American Spanish and regional French dialects.

A built-in translation agent in the AI-powered feature allows users to speak in one language and receive output in another, removing the need to write and then translate separately. With the help of Essential Voice, users can further personalise the speech-to-text experience through a Personal Mappings function, which lets them assign shortcuts to specific words, linking a single spoken phrase to a full template, URL, or block of text.