Nothing Teases AI Earbuds Ear (note) With Two Special Buttons Ahead Of December 8 Launch
Nothing has released a video teaser for its first AI earbuds, Ear (note), launching on December 8. The square case has Talk and record buttons.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has released the official teaser for its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) earbuds, the Ear (note). The earbuds will launch on December 8, 2026. The video shows the earbuds and the charging case from every angle. Earlier, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had already revealed the design and several features.
A case unlike any other
The charging case is the star of the teaser. It does not look like a normal case. Its body is square, with clean edges and the Nothing logo on top. Reports say it is made of aluminium. The lid has two clear windows, so the earbuds inside can be seen.
On one side of the case is a grey "Talk" button. Next to it is a small button with a red dot, which may be a record button. Earlier teasers led many people to think it was a separate AI recorder.
Green and Red LED lights sit near the buttons. The video also shows a USB-C port and tiny holes that are probably microphones. The words "Ear (note)" are printed on the stem of each earbud, and a close-up shows a large driver. Nothing calls it the best in-ear audio it has made so far.
Have another drink. With Ear (note), you’ll get a brief for important stuff before tomorrow’s 9 am. Ear (note) w/ pre-meeting briefs + next steps 8 December https://t.co/aysng1VcWL— Nothing (@nothing) November 25, 2026
How will it work?
Nothing's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carl Pei said in an X post that recording starts as soon as a user presses the button. The earbuds record calls, and the case records meetings. Pei said that AI agents could use this to draft a document, send an email and share out tasks before the call has even ended. He called it the first step towards a "hardware context layer" for AI. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis made a similar point after the video came out.
Ear (note) launches December 8. Press a button and it records. Calls through the earbuds. Meetings through the case. Your agent gets the context and gets to work. Docs drafted, emails sent, tasks assigned, before you've hung up. First step toward a hardware context layer for AI.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 25, 2026
The app that supports the earbuds will turn every recording into a summary and a transcript. It will work with Nothing's AI voice assistant and other AI agents. Reports say the company has also made security plans to protect user privacy.
Price still unknown
Nothing has yet to share the price of its first AI earbuds. It may reveal it at the launch on December 8. The company could also share more features before then. Earlier this year, Nothing added audio and call recording to the Ear (3a), but the Ear (note) goes one step further.