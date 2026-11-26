ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Teases AI Earbuds Ear (note) With Two Special Buttons Ahead Of December 8 Launch

According to Carl Pei , the earbuds will record calls and conduct meetings, while pricing will be available upon launch. ( Image Credit: Nothing )

Hyderabad: Nothing has released the official teaser for its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) earbuds, the Ear (note). The earbuds will launch on December 8, 2026. The video shows the earbuds and the charging case from every angle. Earlier, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had already revealed the design and several features.

A case unlike any other

The charging case is the star of the teaser. It does not look like a normal case. Its body is square, with clean edges and the Nothing logo on top. Reports say it is made of aluminium. The lid has two clear windows, so the earbuds inside can be seen. On one side of the case is a grey "Talk" button. Next to it is a small button with a red dot, which may be a record button. Earlier teasers led many people to think it was a separate AI recorder. Green and Red LED lights sit near the buttons. The video also shows a USB-C port and tiny holes that are probably microphones. The words "Ear (note)" are printed on the stem of each earbud, and a close-up shows a large driver. Nothing calls it the best in-ear audio it has made so far.