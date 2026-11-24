ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing To Launch Ear (note) AI Earbuds That Record Calls And Conversations

For privacy, recording starts only by pressing a physical button on the case, so that people nearby can see. ( Image Credit: Nothing )

Hyderabad: Nothing will launch its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) earbuds, called Ear (note), on December 8, 2026. They can record both phone calls and face-to-face conversations.

Bloomberg first reported the news, and Nothing CEO Carl Pei has now confirmed it on X. Complete details of the device will be shared at the launch. Ear (note) is built mainly to record voice and conversations. Many AI earbuds are already on sale, but Nothing is positioning these to capture both phone calls and in-person chats.

The earbuds will work with several popular AI agents, though Nothing has yet to name them all. They connect to a companion mobile app that saves all recordings, transcribes conversations, and generates short summaries. These features are similar to the Otter.ai app.

The earbuds record phone calls and turn them into written text. The charging case has a separate microphone for meetings and face-to-face talks. To protect privacy, the case includes a physical "Talk" button to record voice notes and interactions, helping signal when recording is underway.

Nothing is known for its distinctive aesthetic across phones, headphones, speakers, and watches. Its design has a retro-inspired transparent look, paired with modern technology. Pei said Ear (note) is a practical gadget built with Nothing's signature style and identity.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Carl explained that the company is not building its own foundational AI software or agent. Instead, it is making hardware that lets people interact with existing AI tools.

Price and privacy concerns

The Ear (note)'s price has not been set and is expected to be revealed at its launch on December 8. For now, the most expensive earbuds in Nothing's lineup are the Ear (3), which retails for $149 (about Rs 12,500 in India).

The market for AI wearables is growing. Smart glasses, earbuds and watches can now record what is happening around them. However, in many countries, it is illegal to record a conversation without the consent of everyone involved.

As Ear (note) will handle personal and sensitive conversations, Nothing has setup a separate data and security team in London. It has also obtained privacy certifications and sought advice from law firms to assess potential risks and safeguards. Pei said the space is sensitive, so the design team was extra careful not to take any risks. Recording starts only when initiated by the user, such as through a voice command or by pressing the physical button on the case.