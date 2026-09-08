Nothing CEO Carl Pei Admits The Company Needs To Do Better
Nothing CEO Carl Pei openly admits the firm has made mistakes with bloatware, updates, and design changes, promising a return to simpler, better products.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing CEO Carl Pei has admitted that the company has made mistakes in a rare and open Reddit question-and-answer session with fans. Pei, who is known for speaking directly to Nothing's community, answered questions on topics ranging from software updates to bloatware, design changes and the company's plans. He openly agreed that some recent decisions had not worked out as hoped.
Why will the Phone 2 not get Android 17?
The Nothing Phone (2) will not receive the Android 17 update, with Android 16 being the last operating system (OS) upgrade. Pei said this is because the phone's kernel, a core part of its software, is too old. He added that the chipmaker will not support Android 17 on this device either. Pei explained that Nothing has originally promised three major Android updates for the phone, along with security patches until 2027. He first said the phone had received four updates, then corrected himself, saying the company had simply met its original promise rather than gone beyond it.
Has Nothing pushed too hard on ads and apps (bloatware)?
One fan complained about apps and games being forced onto Nothing phones. Pei agreed with the criticism. He said Nothing needs to find a better balance between giving users value and making money from other sources beyond hardware sales.
This is a notable admission, especially as Nothing looks for new ways to earn money. Pei also spoke about the company's wider approach. He said Nothing had sometimes been "strategically lazy" while still working hard on small, day-to-day tasks. He said the company's new direction should be "less but better." This may explain why features like Shared Widgets and Essential Search are not being prioritised right now.
Did Nothing change its design too fast?
Nothing's design has changed a lot since the original Phone (1). Pei admitted that the company may have moved too quickly away from what made that phone special.
He said he has told his team to return to the spirit of the Phone (1) era. This does not mean copying the old phone exactly, but it shows Nothing wants to bring back what made its early products stand out.
Pei also said he likes the idea of bringing back the old "Ok Google" Glyph light animation, though this is not a confirmed feature.
Can Nothing succeed in the United States (US)?
According to Pei, Nothing is growing fast in the US. The company is building its team there and expanding partnerships, including a nationwide rollout with Best Buy stores.
However, Pei said the bigger challenge is working out exactly what American buyers want from a Nothing phone. He said the company has already found success with its audio products, but is still unsure about its phone strategy.
Pei said a Nothing phone cannot be another ordinary smartphone. It needs to do at least one thing better than an iPhone, in a way that really matters to users. He admitted the company is still working out what that one thing should be.