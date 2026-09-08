ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing CEO Carl Pei Admits The Company Needs To Do Better

Hyderabad: Nothing CEO Carl Pei has admitted that the company has made mistakes in a rare and open Reddit question-and-answer session with fans. Pei, who is known for speaking directly to Nothing's community, answered questions on topics ranging from software updates to bloatware, design changes and the company's plans. He openly agreed that some recent decisions had not worked out as hoped.

Why will the Phone 2 not get Android 17?

The Nothing Phone (2) will not receive the Android 17 update, with Android 16 being the last operating system (OS) upgrade. Pei said this is because the phone's kernel, a core part of its software, is too old. He added that the chipmaker will not support Android 17 on this device either. Pei explained that Nothing has originally promised three major Android updates for the phone, along with security patches until 2027. He first said the phone had received four updates, then corrected himself, saying the company had simply met its original promise rather than gone beyond it.

Screenshot from Reddit forum (Image Credit: Reddit)

Has Nothing pushed too hard on ads and apps (bloatware)?

One fan complained about apps and games being forced onto Nothing phones. Pei agreed with the criticism. He said Nothing needs to find a better balance between giving users value and making money from other sources beyond hardware sales.