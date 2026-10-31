ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Plans To Launch More Than Six Smartphones In 2027, Co-Creation Programme To Offer Exclusive Previews

in picture - Nothing Phone (4a) ( Image Credit: Nothing )

Hyderabad: Nothing is planning a significantly larger product range for 2027, with more than six smartphones expected to launch, more than double the three models it released in 2026.

This year, the London-based smartphone maker launched three phones in India: the Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and Phone (4b). The Phone (4a) Series arrived early in the year, later followed by the more affordable Phone (4b), which went on sale on Flipkart at Rs 29,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Notably, Nothing did not release a flagship smartphone this year. The company's founder, Carl Pei, had already stated this would be the case, citing a sharp rise in the global cost of RAM and storage components. Those increased manufacturing costs made it impractical to launch a high-end device in 2026. Nothing's sub-brand CMF also did not release a single smartphone this year, though both brands launched several new audio products during this period. Also Read: Nothing OS 5.0 Unveiled With Fresh Design, Smarter AI Tools And Android 17 Support What is planned for 2027? Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis shared the company's roadmap for 2027 on X. He confirmed that Nothing will launch more than twice the number of phones it released this year. This means at least six new smartphones are on the way.