Nothing Plans To Launch More Than Six Smartphones In 2027, Co-Creation Programme To Offer Exclusive Previews
Nothing has confirmed plans to launch more than six smartphones in 2027, more than double the three models it released this year.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing is planning a significantly larger product range for 2027, with more than six smartphones expected to launch, more than double the three models it released in 2026.
This year, the London-based smartphone maker launched three phones in India: the Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and Phone (4b). The Phone (4a) Series arrived early in the year, later followed by the more affordable Phone (4b), which went on sale on Flipkart at Rs 29,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Excited for next year - we will double down with more than twice the number of smartphone launches. And even more excited to give our community members a sneak peek and get their thoughts and feedback early on. It's great that we have started this new Co-creation Program. Which city next?— Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) October 30, 2026
Notably, Nothing did not release a flagship smartphone this year. The company's founder, Carl Pei, had already stated this would be the case, citing a sharp rise in the global cost of RAM and storage components. Those increased manufacturing costs made it impractical to launch a high-end device in 2026. Nothing's sub-brand CMF also did not release a single smartphone this year, though both brands launched several new audio products during this period.
What is planned for 2027?
Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis shared the company's roadmap for 2027 on X. He confirmed that Nothing will launch more than twice the number of phones it released this year. This means at least six new smartphones are on the way.
No names or specific details about the upcoming phones have been shared yet. However, the company has signalled a clear shift in strategy, which is bringing out more affordable models in larger volumes to reach a wider audience.
Nothing Co-creation programme
Nothing will soon host a Co-creation programme at its headquarters in Delhi. The event will provide an exclusive opportunity for its community members to have a preview (first look) of the upcoming smartphones planned for 2027. Attendees will have the chance to share their feedback directly with the team.
Nothing says the spots are limited. Those who wish to attend the programme can apply through the Nothing community website.