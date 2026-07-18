North Korean Phone Brand Sources Handset From Indian Manufacturer Lava
North Korea’s Phurunhanal sourced a smartphone from India’s Lava International, making the first non-Chinese manufacturing link, as per 38 North's report.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: North Korea's Phurunhanal Electronics has sourced one of its newest smartphones from Indian company Lava International, marking the first known instance of a phone sold in the isolated country being linked to a non-Chinese manufacturer. According to 38 North, the Phurunhanal 9-3, launched in North Korea during the summer of 2025, appears physically identical to the Lava Agni 3. This is understood to be the first time a device sold within North Korea has been traced back to a manufacturer outside China, highlighting a potential shift in how domestic brands source their hardware.
North Korea's smartphone market has grown rapidly over the past three years, with numerous new brands entering the space. It is not uncommon for rival brands to sell identical or near-identical models.
Phurunhanal is thought to have turned to Lava either to secure a distinctive model or to benefit from more competitive pricing than that offered by Chinese suppliers. Industry observers suggest that as competition intensifies, more North Korean companies may look to widen their sourcing networks internationally.
Similar specifications and minor differences
Phurunhanal lists the 9-3's specifications as a MediaTek MT6878 processor, a 6.78-inch display, a 4,900mAh battery, 512GB of storage, and dimensions of 164 x 75 x 9mm. These closely mirror the Lava Agni 3, though two details differ: Lava states the Agni 3 carries a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 256GB storage.
Such discrepancies are not unusual. Companies placing bulk orders can request minor specification tweaks to suit their requirements. However, altering a handset's physical design and dimensions is far more complex, reinforcing the likelihood that the two devices share the same origin.
Who is Phurunhanal Electronics?
Phurunhanal is among North Korea's longest-standing mobile phone brands, founded in October 2014 by Pyongyang-based Phurunhanal Trading Co. (푸른하늘무역회사). 38 North's report mentions that despite operating a factory equipped with some of the country's most advanced electronics production lines, Phurunhanal does not manufacture its own phones.
The publications noted that Phurunhanal similar to more than 20 other brands operating in North Korea, relies on overseas suppliers. Foreign manufacturers provide handsets branded for the North Korean market, which are then fitted with a localised version of the Android operating system once they arrive in the country. This software includes state surveillance and censorship tools designed to restrict users to state-approved content only.