ETV Bharat / technology

North Korean Phone Brand Sources Handset From Indian Manufacturer Lava

Hyderabad: North Korea's Phurunhanal Electronics has sourced one of its newest smartphones from Indian company Lava International, marking the first known instance of a phone sold in the isolated country being linked to a non-Chinese manufacturer. According to 38 North, the Phurunhanal 9-3, launched in North Korea during the summer of 2025, appears physically identical to the Lava Agni 3. This is understood to be the first time a device sold within North Korea has been traced back to a manufacturer outside China, highlighting a potential shift in how domestic brands source their hardware.

North Korea's smartphone market has grown rapidly over the past three years, with numerous new brands entering the space. It is not uncommon for rival brands to sell identical or near-identical models.

Phurunhanal is thought to have turned to Lava either to secure a distinctive model or to benefit from more competitive pricing than that offered by Chinese suppliers. Industry observers suggest that as competition intensifies, more North Korean companies may look to widen their sourcing networks internationally.

Phurunhanal 9-3 on the left and Lava Agni 3 on the right. (Image Credit: 38 North)

Similar specifications and minor differences