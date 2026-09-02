Rockstar Games Announces NoPixel V Closed Beta Launching September 8 For GTA Roleplay Community
Rockstar Games has announced a NoPixel V closed beta via its launcher, bringing new areas, characters, and Twitch Drop rewards to GTA Roleplay.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has announced the closed beta launch of NoPixel V, the latest version of the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Roleplay experience, arriving on September 8, 2026. Invited players will be able to access it through the Rockstar Games Launcher, marking a major step forward for one of the most influential roleplay communities built around GTA V.
NoPixel has long been recognised for pushing the boundaries of GTA Roleplay space through character immersion, modifications to the GTA V map, and a creative community of dedicated storytellers. With the upcoming closed beta version, Rockstar Games is officially supporting the creator group, giving GTA fans a fresh way to experience the city of Los Santos.
Take-Two Interactive's popular game developer says the launch of this closed beta version will feature a mix of familiar faces returning to fan-favourite roles, alongside new characters beginning their own stories within the city.
What is GTA Roleplay?
GTA Roleplay turns Grand Theft Auto V into a shared, community-driven version of Los Santos. Rather than following a set storyline, players can create their own characters and shape their own paths. This means players can live an honest life, pursue crime, or join the police force that keeps order in the city. Every player's choices help build the wider story, making relationships and reputation central to the experience.
What's new in NoPixel V?
The upcoming update brings some of the biggest changes yet to GTA Online. A reworked character customisation system allows players to build more unique characters that better reflect their backstories. The map will also be expanded with new locations including the Pixel Hotel and Casino and a six-block redevelopment of Cypress Flats, offering fresh settings for stories to unfold.
Alongside these additions, NoPixel V includes refreshed visuals, new ways to earn a living on both sides of the law, and improved pedestrian behaviour that reacts more naturally to the world around it. Together, these updates aim to make the roleplay experience feel more alive and more immersive than ever before.
nopixel V streams everywhere on September 8.— nopixel (@nopixel) September 1, 2026
Watch our trailer: https://t.co/nvT2v8gVv7
Development Updates start now on https://t.co/LWwD4MyEtw
Rewards through Twitch Drops
To celebrate the launch, players watching GTA Roleplay streamers play NoPixel V on Twitch between September 8 and 30 can earn rewards through Twitch Drops. This includes up to GTA$ 1,500,000 in-game currency and the Burger Shot Tracksuit, both usable within GTA Online.
Rockstar Games has confirmed that more updates are on the way, including a new PC in-game overlay, upcoming in-world events, and wider access to NoPixel V over time.