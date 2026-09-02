ETV Bharat / technology

Rockstar Games Announces NoPixel V Closed Beta Launching September 8 For GTA Roleplay Community

Invited players will be able to access the NoPixel V beta version through the Rockstar Games Launcher, ( Image Credit: NoPixel )

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has announced the closed beta launch of NoPixel V, the latest version of the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Roleplay experience, arriving on September 8, 2026. Invited players will be able to access it through the Rockstar Games Launcher, marking a major step forward for one of the most influential roleplay communities built around GTA V.

NoPixel has long been recognised for pushing the boundaries of GTA Roleplay space through character immersion, modifications to the GTA V map, and a creative community of dedicated storytellers. With the upcoming closed beta version, Rockstar Games is officially supporting the creator group, giving GTA fans a fresh way to experience the city of Los Santos.

Take-Two Interactive's popular game developer says the launch of this closed beta version will feature a mix of familiar faces returning to fan-favourite roles, alongside new characters beginning their own stories within the city.

What is GTA Roleplay?

GTA Roleplay turns Grand Theft Auto V into a shared, community-driven version of Los Santos. Rather than following a set storyline, players can create their own characters and shape their own paths. This means players can live an honest life, pursue crime, or join the police force that keeps order in the city. Every player's choices help build the wider story, making relationships and reputation central to the experience.