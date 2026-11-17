No Camera, Physical Mute, Offline AI: Inside Yanvi Robotics' New Expressive AI Computer
Canada-based Yanvi Robotics' new camera-free device combines local and cloud AI with an expressive physical interface to execute voice-led digital tasks.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 17, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: At the 29th edition of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), Yanvi Robotics made its public debut with a robot that gives artificial intelligence (AI) a physical, expressive form. It can listen, respond, display expressions, and carry out supported digital tasks through voice commands—marking an early step towards a new category of personal AI devices.
"Combining on-device AI, independent computing and an expressive interface, Yanvi aims to go beyond conventional chatbots and smart speakers. It can support learning, exploring ideas, setting reminders and other digital tasks. It works offline for supported functions and can connect to cloud-based AI models and computers for more advanced applications," said Rahul Oberoi, Head of Growth, Yanvi Robotics.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Raghu Raaman, Founder of Yanvi Robotics, discusses the technology, offline capabilities, privacy safeguards, development in Bengaluru, commercial roadmap, and the future of personal AI devices. The following is an excerpt from the interview:
Anubha Jain (AJ): How is Yanvi different from existing AI assistants, smart speakers and humanoid robots? What tasks can it execute today, beyond answering questions and holding conversations?
Raghu Raaman (RR): Yanvi is a standalone AI computer with an expressive body. It is designed to make AI a physical presence that people can interact with through voice, without having to open an application for every task.
It has its own computing power and memory, and runs the Hermes agent. It supports local and compatible cloud-based AI models, while using expressions and movements to communicate its activity. Unlike humanoid robots, it is designed for conversation and digital tasks rather than physical movement or manipulation.
When connected to a Mac, Yanvi can coordinate AI agents such as Hermes, Codex, and Claude Code for tasks including coding, document creation, file editing, and PDF or image processing. These tasks run on the connected Mac, depending on the tools and permissions configured. Its key distinction is the combination of independent computing, AI model flexibility, digital task execution and an expressive interface.
AJ: What went into developing the hardware and software for Yanvi? Which technologies or intellectual property have been developed in-house, and how has the Bengaluru engineering team contributed to building Yanvi?
RR: Yanvi is built in Bengaluru by a local engineering team handling mechanical design, electronics fabrication, and assembly, with the parent company incorporated in Canada. This involves bringing the enclosure, custom circuit boards, audio systems, motion mechanisms and software together into a reliable product. Our in-house development includes the Expression Engine, firmware, voice-and-expression coordination, and desktop integration. We also build on established hardware, open-source technologies such as Raspberry Pi and Hermes, and third-party AI models. We distinguish product engineering from developing the underlying processors or foundation models.
AJ: How much of Yanvi’s intelligence and functionality can operate without an internet connection? How do you address data privacy, voice processing, security, and user trust?
RR: Yanvi processes speech recognition, language modelling and speech synthesis locally, allowing it to listen, respond, and perform supported tasks without an internet connection. Its offline mode uses smaller models with more limited capabilities, while web research and cloud-based services require connectivity.
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The device has no onboard camera and features a physical mute control that disables the microphone at the hardware level. Conversation memory is stored on the device, while desktop access depends on configured permissions. Offline voice and model processing remain local. When users opt for online services, the information required for those requests is shared with the selected providers, subject to their data policies.
AJ: What are Yanvi’s current technological limitations, particularly in independent task execution, decision-making, and reliability? Which capabilities are still under development, and what challenges must be addressed before wider consumer availability?
RR: Yanvi’s offline models have limited processing capacity, so complex reasoning and demanding workflows may require cloud models or a connected desktop. Task execution depends on the configured agents, available tools and user permissions. As with any AI system, outputs may be inaccurate, making safeguards and human review important.
Before wider consumer availability, our priorities are to improve speech interaction in noisy environments, validate language support end to end, simplify setup and ensure reliable task execution and recovery. Companion applications and magnetic accessories are also on the roadmap. The key challenge is making the complete experience dependable in everyday conditions, not just during demonstrations.
AJ: What are Yanvi's most promising real-world applications in homes, education, and workplaces? Are there any institutional pilots or early user feedback that demonstrate its practical value?
RR: We see the strongest near-term applications in customer-facing spaces. In education, Yanvi could explain courses, fees and batch timings, capture prospective students’ details with consent and connect them to counsellors. In hotels, it could provide property information and concierge guidance, while brand activations could use it for product explanations and visitor engagement. These are proposed deployment workflows.
At home and work, potential uses include reminders, research, document preparation, and voice-enabled digital tasks. We are offering Yanvi for paid institutional pilots and event rentals, but no institutional pilot has been completed yet. Feedback so far comes from prototype demonstrations. Participants have expressed interest in interacting with Yanvi and described its expressiveness as different from that of a conventional chatbot.
AJ: Can Yanvi understand and communicate in Indian languages, including Kannada and Hindi? Could it also help children, senior citizens, and people who find conventional digital interfaces difficult to use?
RR: Indian-language support depends on the integration of speech recognition, language models, and voice synthesis. We need to validate the entire pipeline in Hindi and Kannada before confirming support. Voice interaction could make AI more accessible to children, senior citizens, and people less comfortable with conventional digital interfaces. However, its suitability for these groups needs to be tested.
AJ: With its public debut at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, what are the next milestones for Yanvi in terms of product launch, manufacturing, and market expansion?
RR: At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, we are offering paid institutional pilots and event rentals. These deployments will help us assess customer value, reliability, and support requirements in real-world settings. The feedback will guide product improvements and help establish repeatable manufacturing and service processes before we scale production.
Our immediate focus is on expanding institutional deployments in India while assessing consumer demand separately. Retail pricing, wider availability, and production targets will depend on market feedback and verified manufacturing costs.
AJ: How do you see India’s consumer robotics ecosystem evolving?
RR: We believe India has an opportunity to build AI products that combine software intelligence with thoughtful hardware design and practical applications. Through Yanvi, we aim to contribute an expressive AI-computing platform, starting with meaningful real-world deployments, building toward broader adoption and expanding as we establish the product’s value and reliability.
AJ: What is the expected retail price of Yanvi, and how will you make it accessible to Indian consumers? Will there be recurring subscription costs for using the robot?
RR: We haven’t announced a consumer retail price yet, as our immediate focus is on paid institutional pilots and event rentals. Pricing will depend on verified manufacturing and support costs.
There is no mandatory Yanvi subscription. Local voice interaction, on-device models, expressions, device-based memory and supported local tasks are available without recurring AI service fees. Users who opt for compatible cloud services can connect their accounts or API keys, with any applicable charges payable separately to those providers.
AJ: Do you have the long-term ambition to build a personal AI companion, a household robot, or a broader AI-computing platform?
RR: Our differentiation lies in bringing expressive hardware, local AI, model choice, and agent workflows together in one product. While building on advances in AI, we are also developing our own Expression Engine and integrating the hardware and software to deliver a seamless user experience.
Our long-term ambition is to build a broader AI-computing platform with an expressive physical interface that allows people to speak to and interact directly with the machine. While companionship makes the experience more engaging, practical utility is what gives it lasting value. Future software developments and accessories will further enhance the platform’s capabilities.