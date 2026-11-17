ETV Bharat / technology

No Camera, Physical Mute, Offline AI: Inside Yanvi Robotics' New Expressive AI Computer

Bengaluru: At the 29th edition of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) , Yanvi Robotics made its public debut with a robot that gives artificial intelligence (AI) a physical, expressive form. It can listen, respond, display expressions, and carry out supported digital tasks through voice commands—marking an early step towards a new category of personal AI devices.

"Combining on-device AI, independent computing and an expressive interface, Yanvi aims to go beyond conventional chatbots and smart speakers. It can support learning, exploring ideas, setting reminders and other digital tasks. It works offline for supported functions and can connect to cloud-based AI models and computers for more advanced applications," said Rahul Oberoi, Head of Growth, Yanvi Robotics.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Raghu Raaman, Founder of Yanvi Robotics, discusses the technology, offline capabilities, privacy safeguards, development in Bengaluru, commercial roadmap, and the future of personal AI devices. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

Yanvi Features No Camera, No Mandatory Subscription, and Works Offline (Yanvi Robotics)

Anubha Jain (AJ): How is Yanvi different from existing AI assistants, smart speakers and humanoid robots? What tasks can it execute today, beyond answering questions and holding conversations?

Raghu Raaman (RR): Yanvi is a standalone AI computer with an expressive body. It is designed to make AI a physical presence that people can interact with through voice, without having to open an application for every task.

It has its own computing power and memory, and runs the Hermes agent. It supports local and compatible cloud-based AI models, while using expressions and movements to communicate its activity. Unlike humanoid robots, it is designed for conversation and digital tasks rather than physical movement or manipulation.

When connected to a Mac, Yanvi can coordinate AI agents such as Hermes, Codex, and Claude Code for tasks including coding, document creation, file editing, and PDF or image processing. These tasks run on the connected Mac, depending on the tools and permissions configured. Its key distinction is the combination of independent computing, AI model flexibility, digital task execution and an expressive interface.

At Bengaluru Tech Summit, Yanvi Robotics Showcases Physical AI (Yanvi Robotics)

AJ: What went into developing the hardware and software for Yanvi? Which technologies or intellectual property have been developed in-house, and how has the Bengaluru engineering team contributed to building Yanvi?

RR: Yanvi is built in Bengaluru by a local engineering team handling mechanical design, electronics fabrication, and assembly, with the parent company incorporated in Canada. This involves bringing the enclosure, custom circuit boards, audio systems, motion mechanisms and software together into a reliable product. Our in-house development includes the Expression Engine, firmware, voice-and-expression coordination, and desktop integration. We also build on established hardware, open-source technologies such as Raspberry Pi and Hermes, and third-party AI models. We distinguish product engineering from developing the underlying processors or foundation models.

AJ: How much of Yanvi’s intelligence and functionality can operate without an internet connection? How do you address data privacy, voice processing, security, and user trust?

RR: Yanvi processes speech recognition, language modelling and speech synthesis locally, allowing it to listen, respond, and perform supported tasks without an internet connection. Its offline mode uses smaller models with more limited capabilities, while web research and cloud-based services require connectivity.

The device has no onboard camera and features a physical mute control that disables the microphone at the hardware level. Conversation memory is stored on the device, while desktop access depends on configured permissions. Offline voice and model processing remain local. When users opt for online services, the information required for those requests is shared with the selected providers, subject to their data policies.

AJ: What are Yanvi’s current technological limitations, particularly in independent task execution, decision-making, and reliability? Which capabilities are still under development, and what challenges must be addressed before wider consumer availability?

RR: Yanvi’s offline models have limited processing capacity, so complex reasoning and demanding workflows may require cloud models or a connected desktop. Task execution depends on the configured agents, available tools and user permissions. As with any AI system, outputs may be inaccurate, making safeguards and human review important.

Before wider consumer availability, our priorities are to improve speech interaction in noisy environments, validate language support end to end, simplify setup and ensure reliable task execution and recovery. Companion applications and magnetic accessories are also on the roadmap. The key challenge is making the complete experience dependable in everyday conditions, not just during demonstrations.

Yanvi is Capable of Standalone Computing with Offline & Mac-Connected Workflows (Yanvi Robotics)

AJ: What are Yanvi's most promising real-world applications in homes, education, and workplaces? Are there any institutional pilots or early user feedback that demonstrate its practical value?