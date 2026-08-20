ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive: How India Is Building NLOT, Its Largest-Ever Optical Telescope In The High-Altitude Desert Of Ladakh

Bengaluru: India is preparing to build its most ambitious ground-based astronomy facility, the 13.7-metre National Large Optical-Infrared Telescope (NLOT) at Hanle in Ladakh. With nearly 15 times the light-collecting area of India’s existing 4-metre-class telescopes, NLOT will allow astronomers to detect fainter and more distant objects and study them in much greater detail. It will bridge the gap between India’s existing 3- to 4-metre-class telescopes and the much larger next-generation Extremely Large Telescopes (ELTs), giving Indian astronomers a powerful facility within the country for detailed studies and rapid follow-up observations.

India’s Optical Astronomy Journey: From VBT to NLOT

India built its first indigenous 2.3-metre optical telescope, the Vainu Bappu Telescope (VBT), in the early 1980s. Today, India operates four 2-metre-class optical telescopes and one 3.6-metre telescope at Devasthal. However, the country has not yet built an optical telescope larger than the VBT, primarily because some of the technologies needed for large telescopes were not available in India earlier.

India is a partner in the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) consortium, which could give Indian astronomers access to one of the world’s next-generation ELTs. India’s participation in TMT has been an important part of that learning process, helping build the technology, experience and expertise needed to develop the proposed 13.7-metre NLOT.

Building India’s Large-Telescope Capability

Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, explained in an interview with ETV Bharat why India still needs a telescope of its own. “The largest telescope in India in the optical-infrared wavelength region is the 3.6-metre telescope. While the world is operating 10–12-metre-class telescopes and building even larger facilities, where does India stand? That is the question we are addressing now," she said.

A view of India's optical telescope named the Himalayan Chandra Telescope ,situated at 4500 meters above the mean sea level in the desert of Ladakh at Hanle (Getty Images)

She added that India has been participating in the 30-metre TMT project for more than a decade, with about 10 per cent participation, mainly through in-kind contributions. Over the last 10–12 years, this has helped us build capabilities that we did not have earlier.

Unlike a 2-metre-class telescope, a 30-metre telescope requires a segmented primary mirror. TMT uses 492 hexagonal segments that work together as one surface. India is contributing to polishing 1.4-metre-class mirror segments, with around 80–100 mirror segments to be polished, along with support systems for all 492 segments and several other components. More than 70 Indian industries have participated in the programme, helping build a strong domestic ecosystem for large-telescope technology.

She explained that mirror-making involves creating the required curvature from a flat blank, followed by precision polishing and coating. Conventional polishing can take six months to a year per mirror, making advanced techniques essential. The Europeans developed computer-controlled seven-axis machines, while the US developed stress-mirror polishing, which can reduce the process to around two weeks.

TL;DR Project: India is preparing to build its largest-ever ground-based observatory, the 13.7-metre National Large Optical-Infrared Telescope (NLOT). Location: Hanle, Ladakh. Its high altitude (4,500 metres), thin atmosphere, and low moisture make it a world-class site for year-round space observation. Technology: Unlike older telescopes, NLOT will use a complex 90-segment mirror. India will first test this alignment technology on a smaller 3.7-metre "pathfinder" telescope. Impact: With 15 times the light-collecting power of India's current telescopes, it will allow astronomers to detect faint, distant objects, search for biosignatures on exoplanets, and study the early Universe. Execution: Expected to take a decade to build, the project leverages domestic manufacturing and advanced mirror-segment technology India developed while participating in the global Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) consortium

To build this capability in India, the IIA established a facility at its Hoskote campus. The technology has been qualified, and mirror segments are now being polished there. The curvature required for NLOT will be different, but the technology can be adapted. The mirror blanks will still be imported, while polishing and coating can be done in India.

India has also developed the capability for segment-support assemblies, with L&T qualified for the TMT support system. Some technologies still need to be developed, including cutting polished mirrors into hexagonal segments without damage and final figuring. But most of the required know-how is already available, and several Indian companies have demonstrated these capabilities, she added.