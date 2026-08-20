Exclusive: How India Is Building NLOT, Its Largest-Ever Optical Telescope In The High-Altitude Desert Of Ladakh
India is preparing to construct the 13.7-metre National Large Optical-Infrared Telescope in Hanle, Ladakh to significantly advance its domestic deep-space optical astronomy capabilities.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: India is preparing to build its most ambitious ground-based astronomy facility, the 13.7-metre National Large Optical-Infrared Telescope (NLOT) at Hanle in Ladakh. With nearly 15 times the light-collecting area of India’s existing 4-metre-class telescopes, NLOT will allow astronomers to detect fainter and more distant objects and study them in much greater detail. It will bridge the gap between India’s existing 3- to 4-metre-class telescopes and the much larger next-generation Extremely Large Telescopes (ELTs), giving Indian astronomers a powerful facility within the country for detailed studies and rapid follow-up observations.
India’s Optical Astronomy Journey: From VBT to NLOT
India built its first indigenous 2.3-metre optical telescope, the Vainu Bappu Telescope (VBT), in the early 1980s. Today, India operates four 2-metre-class optical telescopes and one 3.6-metre telescope at Devasthal. However, the country has not yet built an optical telescope larger than the VBT, primarily because some of the technologies needed for large telescopes were not available in India earlier.
India is a partner in the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) consortium, which could give Indian astronomers access to one of the world’s next-generation ELTs. India’s participation in TMT has been an important part of that learning process, helping build the technology, experience and expertise needed to develop the proposed 13.7-metre NLOT.
Building India’s Large-Telescope Capability
Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, explained in an interview with ETV Bharat why India still needs a telescope of its own. “The largest telescope in India in the optical-infrared wavelength region is the 3.6-metre telescope. While the world is operating 10–12-metre-class telescopes and building even larger facilities, where does India stand? That is the question we are addressing now," she said.
She added that India has been participating in the 30-metre TMT project for more than a decade, with about 10 per cent participation, mainly through in-kind contributions. Over the last 10–12 years, this has helped us build capabilities that we did not have earlier.
Unlike a 2-metre-class telescope, a 30-metre telescope requires a segmented primary mirror. TMT uses 492 hexagonal segments that work together as one surface. India is contributing to polishing 1.4-metre-class mirror segments, with around 80–100 mirror segments to be polished, along with support systems for all 492 segments and several other components. More than 70 Indian industries have participated in the programme, helping build a strong domestic ecosystem for large-telescope technology.
She explained that mirror-making involves creating the required curvature from a flat blank, followed by precision polishing and coating. Conventional polishing can take six months to a year per mirror, making advanced techniques essential. The Europeans developed computer-controlled seven-axis machines, while the US developed stress-mirror polishing, which can reduce the process to around two weeks.
|TL;DR
|Project: India is preparing to build its largest-ever ground-based observatory, the 13.7-metre National Large Optical-Infrared Telescope (NLOT).
|Location: Hanle, Ladakh. Its high altitude (4,500 metres), thin atmosphere, and low moisture make it a world-class site for year-round space observation.
|Technology: Unlike older telescopes, NLOT will use a complex 90-segment mirror. India will first test this alignment technology on a smaller 3.7-metre "pathfinder" telescope.
|Impact: With 15 times the light-collecting power of India's current telescopes, it will allow astronomers to detect faint, distant objects, search for biosignatures on exoplanets, and study the early Universe.
|Execution: Expected to take a decade to build, the project leverages domestic manufacturing and advanced mirror-segment technology India developed while participating in the global Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) consortium
To build this capability in India, the IIA established a facility at its Hoskote campus. The technology has been qualified, and mirror segments are now being polished there. The curvature required for NLOT will be different, but the technology can be adapted. The mirror blanks will still be imported, while polishing and coating can be done in India.
India has also developed the capability for segment-support assemblies, with L&T qualified for the TMT support system. Some technologies still need to be developed, including cutting polished mirrors into hexagonal segments without damage and final figuring. But most of the required know-how is already available, and several Indian companies have demonstrated these capabilities, she added.
What NLOT Will Reveal About the Universe
Prof. Subramaniam explained that NLOT’s 90 segments will collect much more light, allowing astronomers to study faint objects in greater detail and help with:
- Exoplanet Atmospheres and Biosignatures: By analysing faint reflected light from distant planets, astronomers can search for chemical signatures—such as oxygen—that could indicate the potential for life.
- The Early Universe: The telescope will peer back in time to study how the very first elements and metals were formed and observe the ancient stars that produced them.
- Pre-Solar System Chemistry: Scientists will investigate the fundamental chemical makeup of the cosmos that existed long before our Solar System was born.
- Planetary Survival in Diverse Environments: The NLOT will help determine if planets can form and exist across a wide variety of cosmic conditions.
- Galactic Evolution: It will help investigate how galaxies are formed and how they evolved over billions of years.
Why Hanle?
Hanle, home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) in Ladakh, is one of the world’s highest astronomical sites, at around 4,500 metres above sea level. It is among the few observatory sites where telescopes can operate throughout the year; even during the monsoon, only a few nights are cloudy, so operations do not have to be shut down for the season.
“At 4,500 metres, we are above a significant fraction of the atmosphere that can affect astronomical observations. Secondly, Hanle is a high-altitude desert with very little rainfall and, therefore, very little moisture. This is particularly important for optical-infrared observations because atmospheric moisture absorbs infrared light. Hanle is an excellent site for infrared astronomy,” Prof. Subramaniam noted.
"The thin atmosphere, very low water vapour and cold temperatures reduce scattering, atmospheric absorption and thermal background, making Hanle particularly favourable for optical and infrared observations," she added. "We have been operating the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) there since 2000, for more than 25 years, despite temperatures ranging from around 30°C to -30°C. But it is doable, and the sky quality is fantastic."
Testing the Technology Before NLOT
Emphasising the biggest challenges in building, operating, and maintaining the NLOT telescope, and whether India can handle them largely on its own, Prof. Subramaniam said, “Operating a telescope at a remote and demanding site is not new for us. We have the know-how to run and maintain telescopes under difficult conditions. The bigger challenge is integrating the segmented mirrors."
"We have built the components for TMT, but the telescope is not yet complete, so we have not tested their integration as a single working mirror. To address this, the upgraded 3.7-metre telescope, with seven segments, will serve as a pathfinder to develop and test the alignment and phasing technology needed to make the segments work as a single mirror. This know-how will then be applied to NLOT. The upgraded telescope will also help address key technical risks before NLOT construction begins," she added.
Regarding when NLOT is realistically expected to become fully operational, Prof. Subramaniam said, “We are awaiting final Cabinet approval. In parallel, we will complete the NLOT design and technical reviews."
"The 13.7-metre telescope will take about a decade to build, while commissioning itself could take around a year, as each mirror and support system has to be aligned and integrated. Hanle’s severe winter conditions also make construction challenging, but we aim to execute the project within the stipulated timeline,” she added.
A key lesson from HCT has been the importance of remote operation, given the difficulty of travelling to Hanle because of its altitude and harsh conditions. “We designed it for remote operation, with scientists operating the telescope from the Hoskote campus in Bengaluru rather than travelling to Hanle. NLOT too will be remotely operated, with only essential engineers and technicians stationed at the site,” Prof. Subramaniam said.
“We have also learnt from HCT the weather, construction, and material requirements for operating in such extreme conditions. Even simple components such as grease and electronics need to be specially tested and certified to function at around -30°C," she added.
How NLOT Could Put India in the Next Tier of Large Telescopes
Looking ahead, Prof. Subramaniam said the upgraded 3.7-metre telescope will serve as a technology demonstrator during the first five years of the programme, enabling studies of stellar chemistry, star formation, young stars embedded in molecular clouds, infrared sources, and active galactic nuclei. In parallel, science instruments for NLOT will be developed, since the telescope collects the photons while the instruments analyse them.
Once operational, the 13.7-metre NLOT will place India in the second tier of large optical-infrared telescopes globally, marking a significant step up from the country’s current 3.6-metre capability. Beyond astronomy, NLOT could also help Indian companies build expertise in the highly precise components needed for future large telescopes, opening opportunities to contribute to major astronomy projects around the world.