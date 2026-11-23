ETV Bharat / technology

NIT Rourkela Scientists Find A Sustainable Way To Convert Nutrients From Human Urine To Slow-Release Fertiliser

Bhubaneswar: Scientists at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed an innovative technology to recover essential plant nutrients from human urine and convert them into a slow-release fertiliser.

The research team has developed an electrochemical process to extract struvite, a phosphorus-rich compound widely recognised for its potential as a slow-release fertiliser. The innovation is expected to offer a sustainable way to address pressing challenges including growing demand for agricultural fertilisers and safe management of human waste.

Phosphorus is essential for plant growth and forms one of the three major components of commonly used NPK fertilisers. However, conventional fertiliser production is energy-intensive and costly. Recovering nutrients from waste streams, rather than relying entirely on industrial production, offers an alternative that could benefit both agriculture and the environment.



Human urine, often considered a waste product, contains valuable nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. The challenge lies in extracting the nutrients efficiently without depending heavily on expensive chemicals. The researchers have developed a method that uses electricity instead of continuous chemical additions.



Speaking about the unique approach, Prof P Balasubramanian, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, NIT Rourkela, said, “Our electrochemical process offers a sustainable and chemical-free route for nutrient recovery. By using a sacrificial magnesium anode, we can generate the required magnesium ions in situ, eliminating the need for external chemical addition and enabling precise control over the precipitation process. This makes the technology compact, modular, and well-suited for decentralised nutrient recovery.”



Prof P Balasubramanian, Prof Sivaraman and Prof Bikash Chandra Maharaj (ETV Bharat)

The technology deals with a major operational challenge associated with conventional recovery methods. It employs magnesium electrodes that gradually dissolve when an electric current passes through the urine. The released magnesium reacts with the naturally available nutrients to form struvite, which can subsequently be collected and used as fertiliser.

Deposits tend to accumulate on electrode surfaces, affecting their performance and slowing down the recovery process. To prevent this, the researchers introduced a technique called reverse polarisation, periodically reversing the direction of electric current to remove deposits and ensure effective functioning of the electrodes.

