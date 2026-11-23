NIT Rourkela Scientists Find A Sustainable Way To Convert Nutrients From Human Urine To Slow-Release Fertiliser
The research team has developed an electrochemical process to extract struvite, a phosphorus-rich compound widely recognised for its potential as a slow-release fertiliser.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Scientists at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed an innovative technology to recover essential plant nutrients from human urine and convert them into a slow-release fertiliser.
The research team has developed an electrochemical process to extract struvite, a phosphorus-rich compound widely recognised for its potential as a slow-release fertiliser. The innovation is expected to offer a sustainable way to address pressing challenges including growing demand for agricultural fertilisers and safe management of human waste.
Phosphorus is essential for plant growth and forms one of the three major components of commonly used NPK fertilisers. However, conventional fertiliser production is energy-intensive and costly. Recovering nutrients from waste streams, rather than relying entirely on industrial production, offers an alternative that could benefit both agriculture and the environment.
Human urine, often considered a waste product, contains valuable nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. The challenge lies in extracting the nutrients efficiently without depending heavily on expensive chemicals. The researchers have developed a method that uses electricity instead of continuous chemical additions.
Speaking about the unique approach, Prof P Balasubramanian, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, NIT Rourkela, said, “Our electrochemical process offers a sustainable and chemical-free route for nutrient recovery. By using a sacrificial magnesium anode, we can generate the required magnesium ions in situ, eliminating the need for external chemical addition and enabling precise control over the precipitation process. This makes the technology compact, modular, and well-suited for decentralised nutrient recovery.”
The technology deals with a major operational challenge associated with conventional recovery methods. It employs magnesium electrodes that gradually dissolve when an electric current passes through the urine. The released magnesium reacts with the naturally available nutrients to form struvite, which can subsequently be collected and used as fertiliser.
Deposits tend to accumulate on electrode surfaces, affecting their performance and slowing down the recovery process. To prevent this, the researchers introduced a technique called reverse polarisation, periodically reversing the direction of electric current to remove deposits and ensure effective functioning of the electrodes.
The team tested the technology in two reactors with working capacities of five litres and 35 litres, using urine collected from male urinals. The results were encouraging. The smaller reactor recovered more than 98 per cent of phosphorus, while the larger reactor achieved a recovery efficiency exceeding 91 per cent.
Laboratory analysis confirmed that the recovered material was pure struvite. Its fertilising potential was also tested on basil, cowpea and okra plants, where it showed performance comparable to commercially available NPK fertilisers.
However, the researchers acknowledge that the technology needs further development before it can become commercially viable. Their economic assessment found that recovering struvite alone from the 35-litre reactor would not be financially sustainable because of operational costs.
At a projected pilot scale of 500 litres, the integrated system demonstrated financial viability, with an estimated payback period of 6.55 years and an internal rate of return of 13 per cent. The team is now looking at developing continuous-flow electrochemical systems, conducting field trials of the recovered fertiliser and exploring possibilities of integrating green hydrogen recovery. A comprehensive life cycle assessment is also planned to evaluate the technology’s long-term environmental benefits.
The study has been conducted by Prof P Balasubramanian and Prof Sivaraman J, both Associate Professors, Prof. Bikash Chandra Maharaj, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, and research scholar Alisha Zaffar. The findings, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering, underline the potential of turning an everyday waste product into a valuable agricultural resource.
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