NIT Rourkela Researchers Develops Low-Cost 3D Printing Filament From Recycled Plastic
NIT Rourkela researchers have patented a low-cost filament extrusion system that turns recycled plastic waste into 3D printing material, reports Minati Singha.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Rourkela: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed and patented a low-cost, portable filament extrusion system that can produce composite filaments for 3D printing using recycled plastic waste.
The researchers believe the technology could have applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer goods and electronics sectors. In the biomedical sector, the composite filaments could potentially be used for manufacturing components such as dental models, scaffolds and patient-specific prosthetic and orthotic components.
The research team comprises Professor Sandhyarani Biswas, Professor Sujit Sen, Jagdish Uday Khatu, Himanshu Singh and Kiran Suna. They secured a patent for their innovation on July 30, 2026.
What challenges does this innovation address?
The innovation is aimed at addressing two major challenges in the rapidly expanding 3D printing sector, the high cost of commercially available thermoplastic filaments and the growing dependence on virgin plastic materials. The new system could help convert waste plastic into value-added products while promoting more sustainable and circular manufacturing practices, the researchers said.
Professor Sandhyarani Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Rourkela, said “The developed filament extrusion system represents advancement in filament production technology, offering compelling technical and commercial benefits for the 3D printing industry. The composite filament produced through the developed extruder can be used for 3D printing of parts with the improved mechanical properties, desired for wide range of applications. Further, the use of recycled plastic in making filament will offer substantial environmental benefits.”
According to NIT sources, three-dimensional printing has found applications across several sectors, including biomedical engineering, automotive and aerospace industries, electronics, education and consumer products. It is increasingly being used to manufacture anatomical models, medical scaffolds, brackets, drone components, toys and customised products.
How does fused deposition modelling work?
Among the various 3D printing technologies, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) is one of the most widely used. In this process, thermoplastic filament is melted and deposited layer by layer to create a three-dimensional object. The filament essentially serves as the ‘ink’ of an FDM printer.
However, conventional 3D printing largely depends on high-quality virgin plastic filaments, which can be expensive. Low-quality or inconsistent filaments can also affect the printing process, resulting in poor surface finish, reduced mechanical strength and dimensional inaccuracies in the final product.
Although researchers globally have been exploring recycled plastics as an alternative raw material for 3D printing filaments, their wider adoption has been limited by challenges such as high processing costs, material wastage, inconsistent properties, inadequate mechanical strength and durability.
The NIT Rourkela team has sought to overcome these limitations through its newly developed extrusion system. The setup, which has been developed at an approximate cost of Rs 45,000, consists of several interconnected components, including an extruder, a controlled cooling system and PID-based temperature controllers. These components enable precise control over the filament manufacturing process.
“The developed extruder system is highly useful for converting various types of plastics into useful 3D printer filament, thereby forming sustainable closed-loop system. It has the potential to recycle, reuse and remanufacture various waste plastic materials to value-added products,” said Professor Sujit Sen, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT Rourkela.
The system can produce different types of composite filaments by combining plastic particles with reinforcement materials. According to the researchers, this process can improve the strength and durability of the resulting filaments, making them suitable for a wider range of 3D printing applications.
The system is also designed to support a closed-loop approach to plastic waste management. By converting discarded plastic into usable filament, the technology could enable recycling, reuse and remanufacturing of waste materials into new products.