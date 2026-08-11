ETV Bharat / technology

NIT Rourkela Researchers Develops Low-Cost 3D Printing Filament From Recycled Plastic

Low-cost, portable 3D-printing filament extrusion system developed by researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela). ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Rourkela: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed and patented a low-cost, portable filament extrusion system that can produce composite filaments for 3D printing using recycled plastic waste.

The researchers believe the technology could have applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer goods and electronics sectors. In the biomedical sector, the composite filaments could potentially be used for manufacturing components such as dental models, scaffolds and patient-specific prosthetic and orthotic components.

The research team comprises Professor Sandhyarani Biswas, Professor Sujit Sen, Jagdish Uday Khatu, Himanshu Singh and Kiran Suna. They secured a patent for their innovation on July 30, 2026.

What challenges does this innovation address?

The innovation is aimed at addressing two major challenges in the rapidly expanding 3D printing sector, the high cost of commercially available thermoplastic filaments and the growing dependence on virgin plastic materials. The new system could help convert waste plastic into value-added products while promoting more sustainable and circular manufacturing practices, the researchers said.

NIT researchers of this innovation standing with the filament extrusion system. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Professor Sandhyarani Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Rourkela, said “The developed filament extrusion system represents advancement in filament production technology, offering compelling technical and commercial benefits for the 3D printing industry. The composite filament produced through the developed extruder can be used for 3D printing of parts with the improved mechanical properties, desired for wide range of applications. Further, the use of recycled plastic in making filament will offer substantial environmental benefits.”

According to NIT sources, three-dimensional printing has found applications across several sectors, including biomedical engineering, automotive and aerospace industries, electronics, education and consumer products. It is increasingly being used to manufacture anatomical models, medical scaffolds, brackets, drone components, toys and customised products.