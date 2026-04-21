NIT Hamirpur Students Develop Smart Glove To Facilitate Easy Communication For Deaf And Mute
This artificial intelligence based ‘sign to speech’ smart glove that understands sign language and converts it directly into speech through a speaker
Published : April 21, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hamirpur: Students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Hamirpur have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) based 'sign to speech’ smart glove that understands sign language and converts it directly into speech through a speaker. This will make communication easier for deaf and mute people than ever before.
Authorities at the NIT Hamirpur claim that this glove is not only affordable but also extremely useful for the local needs of the deaf and mute people. It has been developed at a cost of just Rs 3,000, and it is at a much more affordable range in comparison to the expensive devices available abroad that cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 rupees.
The breakthrough is being termed as an intervention that gives voice through technology to the silent lives of the deaf and mute. They will no longer face difficulties in understanding the hand gestures.
NIT authorities said that this smart glove utilises modern sensors and AI technology. Flex sensors record finger flexion and movement while a gyroscope sensor tracks wrist movements. A microcontroller captures data from these sensors and transmits it via WIFI where it is processed by a microprocessor.
The processor's large language model recognises sign language patterns. The integrated AI agents are then able to interpret these signals and convert them from English to regional languages like Hindi and Pahari. The glove then delivers the message in a clear voice through a speaker.
Shubham, a student of the Electrical and Communication Engineering Department, said,"We have just developed a prototype of a smart glove that uses AI to help with language translation. Its unique feature is that it can be modified to your liking. This smart glove has a training feature where you can input your sign language. It will then understand your sign language and produce the output. Currently, this prototype is at the testing stage. In the future, it will be taken to exhibitions to be marketed so that it can reach the masses."
Authorities at the Institute said that this smart glove can also function offline. They said that this technology could overcome a major communication barrier for deaf and mute individuals, enabling them to communicate directly with others.
Furthermore, it would provide better opportunities for education and employment besides enabling rapid communication in emergencies. The authorities claim that if this prototype is developed on a large scale, it could make life easier for millions of people.
Another key feature of this glove is that it's not limited to English. Its ability to give output in local languages like Hindi and Pahari makes it unique. Mostly, similar gloves available abroad only provide the output in English, whereas this one was developed keeping in mind the needs of Indian languages.
Students from the Department of Electrical and Communication Engineering, Shubham, Piyush, Sakshi, Shranya, Naman, Divyanshi, Anwar, Harshit and Rishabh presented the prototype at the institute's tech fest, NIBANS. The students claim that such an affordable and multil-anguage supporting product is currently unavailable in India.
"Continuous efforts are being made to promote innovation at the NIT Hamirpur. The Institute's objective is to promote technologies and research that will prove useful to every section of society. The Institute is continuously encouraging students to develop innovative thinking, and it provides a platform for their research capabilities," underlined the Institute’s Registrar, Dr. Archana Nanoti.