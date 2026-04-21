ETV Bharat / technology

NIT Hamirpur Students Develop Smart Glove To Facilitate Easy Communication For Deaf And Mute

Hamirpur: Students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Hamirpur have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) based 'sign to speech’ smart glove that understands sign language and converts it directly into speech through a speaker. This will make communication easier for deaf and mute people than ever before.

Authorities at the NIT Hamirpur claim that this glove is not only affordable but also extremely useful for the local needs of the deaf and mute people. It has been developed at a cost of just Rs 3,000, and it is at a much more affordable range in comparison to the expensive devices available abroad that cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 rupees.

The breakthrough is being termed as an intervention that gives voice through technology to the silent lives of the deaf and mute. They will no longer face difficulties in understanding the hand gestures.

NIT authorities said that this smart glove utilises modern sensors and AI technology. Flex sensors record finger flexion and movement while a gyroscope sensor tracks wrist movements. A microcontroller captures data from these sensors and transmits it via WIFI where it is processed by a microprocessor.

The processor's large language model recognises sign language patterns. The integrated AI agents are then able to interpret these signals and convert them from English to regional languages ​​like Hindi and Pahari. The glove then delivers the message in a clear voice through a speaker.

Shubham, a student of the Electrical and Communication Engineering Department, said,"We have just developed a prototype of a smart glove that uses AI to help with language translation. Its unique feature is that it can be modified to your liking. This smart glove has a training feature where you can input your sign language. It will then understand your sign language and produce the output. Currently, this prototype is at the testing stage. In the future, it will be taken to exhibitions to be marketed so that it can reach the masses."