ETV Bharat / technology

Nissan Tekton - 'Baby Patrol' Teased Ahead Of July 9 India Launch

Hyderabad: Nissan is set to launch its new Tekton SUV in India and global markets. The Japanese automaker has released a new teaser on its social media channels, providing the clearest glimpse of the upcoming SUV. It will be unveiled on July 9, 2026, in Mumbai, India. Nissan calls the upcoming midsize SUV, Tekton, 'Baby Patrol, highlighting its link to the iconic Patrol. This suggests that the automaker aims to bring some of the distinctive looks and robust build of its legendary SUV to the Tekton and position it as a more powerful and robust option in the Indian as well as global midsize SUV segment.

Nissan Tekton: Design

The latest teaser reveals Tekton's bold exterior stance, similar to the iconic Patrol. The front of the new SUV features a large grille, horizontal lighting elements and a wide stance. It has an inverted L-shaped LED headlight, similar to the Nissan Patrol. The vehicle features 'TEKTON' badging on the bonnet, along with a full-width lighting element, which appears to be connected to the lit Nissan logo.

Other exterior details

Nissan Tekton, earlier, has been spotted testing. With previous teasers and test vehicles, several details about the production-ready model have been revealed. The SUV will have a more boxy silhouette compared to other rival mid-size SUVs. According to the spyshots of the camouflaged test mule, Tekton will have a flat roofline, prominent wheel arches, and body cladding, which would enhance its SUV-like appearance. Moreover, it could likely sport interconnected tail lamps, roof rails, and large alloy wheels.

Although the upcoming Tekton shares its platform with the Renault Duster, Nissan seems to offer distinct front and rear styling to differentiate the two vehicles. However, the complete styling of the new SUV will be unveiled on July 9.