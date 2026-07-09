ETV Bharat / technology

Nissan Launches Patrol-Inspired Tekton In India, Prices Starts At Rs 10.49 Lakh

Hyderabad: Nissan has launched the Tekton mid-size SUV in India. It starts from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Vista variant and goes up to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes in Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, and Indigo Blue, and Moonbow Grey mono tone shades, and five dual tone colours, including Blade Silver and Onyx Black, Pearl White and Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red and Onyx Black, Indigo Blue and Onyx Black, and Moonbow and Onyx Black. It comes in six variants and two turbo engine options.

Bookings for the SUV are open. Customer can reserve the vehicle for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

It is worth noting that the Tekton is the sister car to the Renault Duster, as both are based on the exact CMF-B platform and forms part of Nissan's four-car launch plan for India.

Varaint Price (ex-showroom) Vista Rs 10,49,000 Vista+ Rs 11,14,000 Acenta Rs 11,79,000 N Connecta Rs 13,69,000 Tekna Rs 15,39,000 Tekna+ Rs 16,49,000

Note: Colour options depend upon the variant customers purchase.

Nissan Tekton: Rivals

The Tekton is a mid-size SUV, which is one of India's most competitive segments. Here, the new vehicle will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Hector, Tata Sierra and Curvv, and the Toyota Hyryder.

Nissan Tekton: Service benefits

Nissan promises a three year warranty or 1 lakh kilometres (kms) (whichever comes first) and three years 24/7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) as standard for the Tekton. However, for an additional cost, customers can receive an extended warranty of up to 10 years or 2 lakh kms (whichever comes first) and maintenance plan for three years or 30,000 kms (whichever comes first).