Nissan Launches Patrol-Inspired Tekton In India, Prices Starts At Rs 10.49 Lakh
Nissan Tekton comes in two turbo petrol engines with six-speed manual and DCT gearboxs. It comes in six monotone shades and five dual tone colours.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nissan has launched the Tekton mid-size SUV in India. It starts from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Vista variant and goes up to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes in Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, and Indigo Blue, and Moonbow Grey mono tone shades, and five dual tone colours, including Blade Silver and Onyx Black, Pearl White and Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red and Onyx Black, Indigo Blue and Onyx Black, and Moonbow and Onyx Black. It comes in six variants and two turbo engine options.
Bookings for the SUV are open. Customer can reserve the vehicle for a token amount of Rs 21,000.
It is worth noting that the Tekton is the sister car to the Renault Duster, as both are based on the exact CMF-B platform and forms part of Nissan's four-car launch plan for India.
|Varaint
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Vista
|Rs 10,49,000
|Vista+
|Rs 11,14,000
|Acenta
|Rs 11,79,000
|N Connecta
|Rs 13,69,000
|Tekna
|Rs 15,39,000
|Tekna+
|Rs 16,49,000
Note: Colour options depend upon the variant customers purchase.
Nissan Tekton: Rivals
The Tekton is a mid-size SUV, which is one of India's most competitive segments. Here, the new vehicle will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Hector, Tata Sierra and Curvv, and the Toyota Hyryder.
Nissan Tekton: Service benefits
Nissan promises a three year warranty or 1 lakh kilometres (kms) (whichever comes first) and three years 24/7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) as standard for the Tekton. However, for an additional cost, customers can receive an extended warranty of up to 10 years or 2 lakh kms (whichever comes first) and maintenance plan for three years or 30,000 kms (whichever comes first).
Nissan Tekton: Design
The Tekton's styling draws inspiration from the Nissan Patrol, featuring a large front logo, a red accent strip, slim LED headlamps and vertical DRLs, along with a panoramic sunroof and 18-inch wheels. Cabin dimensions mirror the Duster's, with a length of 4.3 metres and a 2.6-metre wheelbase. Boot space is rated at 518 litres with the rear seats up, expanding to 1,789 litres with them folded. Six single-tone shades and five dual-tone options are on offer.
Nissan Tekton: Engine and performance
The Tekton comes with two turbo engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol makes 99bhp of power and 166Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. The more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol produces 160bhp of power and 280Nm of torque, with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. The claimed fuel efficiency for the 1.0-litre engine stands at 19.5kmpl, while the 1.3-litre engine has 17.8kmpl with the manual and 18.5kmpl with the automatic.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power output
|Torque
|1.0-litre
|6-speed (MT)
|99 bhp
|166 Nm
|1.3-litre
|6-speed (MT)
|160 bhp
|280 Nm
|6-speed (DCT)
MT -Manual Transmission
DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission
Nissan Tekton: Features and safety
The range-topping Tekna+ variant is the most loaded. It comes with a 10.10-inch touchscreen with Google integration, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS, climate control with rear vents, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.
Like the Duster, the Tekton has earned a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, scoring 30.49 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection. Standard safety kit includes six airbags, stability control, ISOFIX mounts and seatbelt reminders for all seats.