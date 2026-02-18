ETV Bharat / technology

Nissan Gravite Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Nissan has finally launched the much-awaited Gravite in India. The Japanese automaker introduces a seven-seater Multi-Utility Vehicle (MPV) in the domestic market years after the absence of Nissan Evalia from the segment. The new MPV is built on its French cousin, Renault Triber’s platform (CMF-A platform), but receives its own persona, prominent sculpting on the bonnet that’s complemented by an imposingly large front grille.

Alongside the standard model, Nissan also introduced the Gravite Limited Launch Edition variant of the MPV. It is based on Tekna, the top-tier variant of the vehicle, and available in 1,001 units.

Nissan Gravite: Front profile (Image Credit: Nissan)

Nissan Gravite: Price, booking details, rivals

The Nissan Gravite comes in four standard variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. The Visia variant is priced at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Acenta costs Rs 6.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the N-Connecta trim starts at Rs 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Tekna model starts from Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Gravite Limited Launch Edition starts from Rs 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new MPV is available in Storm White, Black Silver, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green colours.

In India, the Gravite directly rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber. Apart from these, it competes with premium MPVs such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.