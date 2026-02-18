Nissan Gravite Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nissan has finally launched the much-awaited Gravite in India. The Japanese automaker introduces a seven-seater Multi-Utility Vehicle (MPV) in the domestic market years after the absence of Nissan Evalia from the segment. The new MPV is built on its French cousin, Renault Triber’s platform (CMF-A platform), but receives its own persona, prominent sculpting on the bonnet that’s complemented by an imposingly large front grille.
Alongside the standard model, Nissan also introduced the Gravite Limited Launch Edition variant of the MPV. It is based on Tekna, the top-tier variant of the vehicle, and available in 1,001 units.
Nissan Gravite: Price, booking details, rivals
The Nissan Gravite comes in four standard variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. The Visia variant is priced at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Acenta costs Rs 6.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the N-Connecta trim starts at Rs 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Tekna model starts from Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Gravite Limited Launch Edition starts from Rs 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new MPV is available in Storm White, Black Silver, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green colours.
In India, the Gravite directly rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber. Apart from these, it competes with premium MPVs such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.
|Variants
|Transmission Type
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Visia
|Manual
|Rs 5.65 lakh
|Acenta
|Manual
|Rs 6.59 lakh
|N-Connecta
|Manual
|Rs 7.20 lakh
|Automatic
|Rs 7.80 lakh
|Tekna
|Manual
|Rs 7.91 lakh
|Automatic
|Rs 8.49 lakh
|Limited Launch Edition Manual
|Manual
|Rs 8.35 lakh
|Automatic
|Rs 8.93 lakh
Nissan Gravite: Exterior
The Nissan Gravite features its global design language. It comes with a large front grille with hexagonal vents finished in piano black. It also includes Nissan’s signature C-shaped design at the front and rear. Moreover, the MPV sports LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, Crystal Edge LED tail lamps, LED fog lamps, functional roof rails, and wide-opening doors for enhanced practicality.
Nissan Gravite: Interior and features
The Gravite features a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme with a layered dashboard layout. It includes a 5+2 seating configuration with removable third-row seats — expanding the bootspace up to 625 litres. Alongside these, the MPV comes with key features such as an 8-inch floating infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 7-inch full digital advanced multi-functional cluster, a wireless charger, auto LED headlamp with Follow me home function, walk away lock (WAL), approach unlock (AUL), and front and rear parking sensors.
It comes with seven standard safety features, which include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill-Start Assist (HSA), Brake Assist System (BAS), AntiLock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic BrakeForce Distribution (EBD), and seatbelt reminder for all occupants.
|Key Features
|8-inch floating infotainment system
|Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
|7-inch full digital advanced multi-functional cluster
|Wireless charger
|Auto LED headlamp with Follow me home function
|Walk Away Lock (WAL)
|Approach Unlock (AUL)
|Front and rear parking sensors
Nissan Gravite: Limited Launch Edition
The Limited Launch Edition of the Gravite comes with certain premium features that make it stand apart from the standard version. It features JBL speakers, dual dash cam, air purifier, ambient mood light, neck cushion, lumbar cushion, C-shaped aero accents, wheel arch aero inserts, drift flow graphics, door visor, chrome beltline, and chrome gear bezel.
|Key Features
|JBL speakers
|Dual dash cam
|Air purifier
|Ambient mood light
|Neck cushion
|Lumbar cushion
|C-shaped aero accents
|Wheel arch aero inserts
|Drift flow graphics
|Door visor
|Chrome beltline
|Chrome gear bezel
Nissan Gravite: Specifications
The Gravite is powered by a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 71.01 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 3,400 rpm to 3,600 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed EZ shift (AMT) transmission options.
The AMT version of the MPV delivers a fuel efficiency of 19.6 kmpl, and the manual variant offers 19.3 kmpl efficiency.