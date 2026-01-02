NIOT Discovers New Technology To Predict Accurate Weather, Including Temperature Changes
The device has been developed under the ‘Mission Mausam’ project and is designed to collect data to predict storms, rainfall, and temperature changes.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
By S. Ravichandran
Although modern science can easily launch rockets that travel across continents, does it accurately predict upcoming storms and rainfall? The answer to that is a resounding no. Even global superpowers like the United States, Russia, and China are facing severe economic crises due to sudden storms and floods.
To fill that vacuum, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) has developed a new device to predict storms, rainfall, and temperature changes that greatly threaten humanity and is currently testing it.
This device, developed under the ‘Mission Mausam’ project, is designed to collect a large amount of data from the ocean to predict storms, rainfall, and temperature changes that pose a significant threat to humans. Testing of this device is currently underway.
The Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Prof Balaji Ramakrishnan, confidently states that this will allow for easier prediction of future weather changes using data obtained from the ocean.
The Central Ministry of Earth Sciences identifies and provides information on weather and temperature changes to state governments in advance. However, despite taking precautionary measures based on the information provided, it has not been possible to completely prevent damage. Predicting the weather requires various factors, such as wind speed, ocean temperature, the density of cloud cover above the sea, and past events.
New project at Rs. 2000 crore
In order to accurately predict the weather using comprehensive and precise data, the Central Government's Ministry of Earth Sciences is implementing this new project under the Mission Mausam initiative, at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,000 crore. This project is a major initiative to promote scientific research related to the country's weather and climate.
Regarding the collection of vast amounts of data from the ocean using satellite technology under this project, Prof Ramakrishnan spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat and shared various details, including the objective of the project, its mode of operation, and the changes that will occur in weather forecasting in the future if this project is successful.
He said the main objective of this project was to predict weather conditions in advance and inform the public. “Data must be collected to accurately predict weather conditions. Special technology needs to be developed to collect this data. Using this data, weather information, particularly regarding rainfall, can be predicted in advance using computers and communicated to the public,” Prof Ramakrishnan added.
Similarly, details about rainfall for every three months can be provided to benefit farmers. The main objective is to provide accurate weather forecasts using numerical methods, he said
Special features of the project
The NIOT has over 20 years of experience in obtaining data from the ocean. We primarily use buoys to understand ocean weather conditions. Specifically, for weather forecasting, we use special buoys at a height of 3 metres above sea level to provide data on wind speed, temperature, etc.
In the new project implemented through the Mission Mausam initiative, the National Institute of Ocean Technology will introduce new technology. We will design, manufacture, and install lidar and radar systems on the buoys ourselves.
Currently, the buoys used can only obtain data up to a height of 3 metres above sea level. However, with the new instrument, we will be able to calculate the speed and direction of ocean winds, the state of cloud formations, and ocean temperature variations from 10 to 20 kilometres above sea level, he said.
“This will allow us to provide more accurate predictions to the meteorological department. Based on the data obtained from the ocean, we can predict the weather for a longer period,” Prof Ramakrishnan said.
Drones as an alternative to buoys
Currently, from the ocean... we are also using drones to collect data. If we use buoys, we can only obtain data from that specific area. When using drones, we can collect data from the required locations along the coastal area. We will also use this method to study the condition of the water and the state of marine life at the point where the river meets the sea.
“When deploying buoys in the open sea, a significant amount of energy is required. The buoys must be equipped with appropriately sized batteries and solar panels. Currently, no sensors have been installed on the buoys. We are working on developing an algorithm to ensure that the data obtained through the sensors in the new system is accurate. These tests are being conducted in the laboratory at the National Institute of Ocean Technology,” Prof Ramakrishnan said.
“We will be testing these sensors by installing them in both stationary locations and on a buoy-like structure. If the data is accurate, we plan to conduct sea trials in February. Depending on the accuracy, we will continue the sea trials for up to a year. After that, we plan to install radars and collect data,” he said.
Prof Ramakrishnan further added, “For the first time globally, we are planning to collect data from a height of 20 kilometres above the sea using radar. When these buoy instruments are deployed in the sea, there will be a large number of fish around them. Therefore, we urge fishermen who go fishing in the sea to protect these buoy instruments in the interest of the nation.”
Also Read