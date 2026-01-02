ETV Bharat / technology

NIOT Discovers New Technology To Predict Accurate Weather, Including Temperature Changes

Buoy to be used in collecting information from the sea ( ETV Bharat )

By S. Ravichandran Although modern science can easily launch rockets that travel across continents, does it accurately predict upcoming storms and rainfall? The answer to that is a resounding no. Even global superpowers like the United States, Russia, and China are facing severe economic crises due to sudden storms and floods. To fill that vacuum, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) has developed a new device to predict storms, rainfall, and temperature changes that greatly threaten humanity and is currently testing it. This device, developed under the ‘Mission Mausam’ project, is designed to collect a large amount of data from the ocean to predict storms, rainfall, and temperature changes that pose a significant threat to humans. Testing of this device is currently underway. The Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Prof Balaji Ramakrishnan, confidently states that this will allow for easier prediction of future weather changes using data obtained from the ocean. The Central Ministry of Earth Sciences identifies and provides information on weather and temperature changes to state governments in advance. However, despite taking precautionary measures based on the information provided, it has not been possible to completely prevent damage. Predicting the weather requires various factors, such as wind speed, ocean temperature, the density of cloud cover above the sea, and past events. Prof Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (ETV Bharat) New project at Rs. 2000 crore In order to accurately predict the weather using comprehensive and precise data, the Central Government's Ministry of Earth Sciences is implementing this new project under the Mission Mausam initiative, at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,000 crore. This project is a major initiative to promote scientific research related to the country's weather and climate. Regarding the collection of vast amounts of data from the ocean using satellite technology under this project, Prof Ramakrishnan spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat and shared various details, including the objective of the project, its mode of operation, and the changes that will occur in weather forecasting in the future if this project is successful.