Nintendo Direct June 2026: The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Rebuilt, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, And A Dozen More Announced
Nintendo’s latest Direct revealed a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, plus many new and returning titles for Switch 2.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nintendo has delivered one of its most packed Direct presentations in recent times, unveiling a host of new titles and updates for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. The showcase was headlined by the return of one of gaming's most celebrated classics, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Along with this, Kingdom Hearts IV, Final Fantasy Resonance, and Xenoblade Series' Xenoblade Genesis were also among the most anticipated and celebrated titles.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Kingdom Hearts IV Lead the Charge
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo 64 classic has been rebuilt for the new console, and the announcement was one of the big highlights of the presentation.
Kingdom Hearts IV was also confirmed for Switch 2 at launch, picking up Sora’s story in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Alongside it, the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I to III] — which includes HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind — will launch on 8 October. A demo for Kingdom Hearts III is available now on the Nintendo eShop.
New Entries and Revivals
Xenoblade Genesis is a fresh start for the series and will come to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. A revamped Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is also available digitally for Switch 2, with 4K visuals, 60fps gameplay and new features. Upgraded versions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3 will follow later this year.
Star Fox returns with a cinematic reimagining of Star Fox 64. It features updated designs, full voice acting, an orchestral soundtrack and online multiplayer. It launches on 25 June, with a free demo available.
FromSoftware’s multiplayer action game The Duskbloods — where up to eight players fight for First Blood — will hold a closed network test this summer ahead of its 2026 Switch 2 release.
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort returns to Wuhu Island on October 22, with 12 sports and new Joy-Con 2 motion controls.
Notable Release Dates at a Glance
Several games now have confirmed release dates. Splatoon Raiders, a new single-player treasure-hunting adventure, launches on July 23. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave arrives on September 17, with Onimusha: Way of the Sword following on September 25. RuneScape: Dragonwilds sets sail on September 15. Rhythm Heaven Groove launches on July 2 for Nintendo Switch and will also work on Switch 2. DELTARUNE Chapter 5 comes as a free update on June 24. Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration are both available for pre-order.
Other highlights include Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen on October 9, Rayman Legends Retold on October 1, Metaphor: ReFantazio on November 12, Final Fantasy Resonance on October 22, and DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World on December 3.
Pokémon, Minecraft, and Family Titles
Pokémon Pokopia will get a free underwater update in August, plus a paid Expansion Pass. Minecraft on Switch 2 adds the Vibrant Visuals upgrade and the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack. Hello Kitty Party Land, with over 140 Sanrio characters, launches on October 29.
DK Challenge Event
A limited-time DK Challenge event is now live on Nintendo Switch Online, running across classic Donkey Kong games until 1 September. Players who own Donkey Kong Bananza can also access new Mario-themed DLC as part of a special in-game collaboration.
Here's the list of all titles announced in the Nintendo Direct June 2026 showcase:
|Game
|Launch Date
|Platform(s)
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|2026 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|KINGDOM HEARTS IV
|TBA
|Nintendo Switch 2
|KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III]
|8th October
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Xenoblade Genesis
|2027 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – NS2 Edition
|Available Now (Digital)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|30th July
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|3rd December
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
|22nd October
|Nintendo Switch 2
|The Duskbloods
|2026 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Pokémon Pokopia Free Update
|August 2026
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass – Part 1 (Bubbly Basin)
|August 2026
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|Minecraft
|TBA (Later This Year)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Orbitals
|3rd September
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Onimusha: Way of the Sword
|25th September
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
|17th September
|Nintendo Switch 2
|DELTARUNE Chapter 5
|24th June
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World
|3rd December
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen
|9th October
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|2nd July
|Nintendo Switch (also Switch 2)
|Splatoon Raiders
|23rd July
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Star Fox
|25th June
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Big Walk
|4th August
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition
|23rd June
|Nintendo Switch 2
|FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE
|22nd October
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATON
|2026 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Pikuniku 2
|2027 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Rayman Legends Retold
|1st October
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet
|Spring 2027
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Lies of P: Complete Edition
|6th August
|Nintendo Switch 2
|ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet
|23rd October
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|Hello Kitty Party Land
|29th October
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|Muramasa: Revenant Blades
|Early 2027
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|12th November
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Stellar Blade
|2026 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|RuneScape: Dragonwilds
|15th September
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Lords of the Fallen II
|Fall 2026 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
|Early Access August 2026
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Tales of Eternia Remastered
|16th October
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & The Guide of Memories
|Early 2027
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|Available Now
|Nintendo Switch 2
|METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 2
|27th August
|Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
|SnowRunner
|Available Now
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Observer: System Redux
|18th June
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|Holiday 2026 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|DayZ Cool Edition
|2026 (TBA)
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Everbloom
|Spring 2027
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – NS2 Edition
|16th July
|Nintendo Switch 2
|DK Challenge (Nintendo Switch Online Event)
|Now – 1st September
|Nintendo Switch 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC Event
|Now (Wave 1)
|Nintendo Switch 2