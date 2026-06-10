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Nintendo Direct June 2026: The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Rebuilt, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, And A Dozen More Announced

Nintendo’s latest Direct revealed a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, plus many new and returning titles for Switch 2.

Nintendo Direct June 2026: The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Rebuilt, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, And A Dozen More Announced
Nintendo Direct June 2026 showcased (Image Credit: YouTube/Nintendo UK)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST

5 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Nintendo has delivered one of its most packed Direct presentations in recent times, unveiling a host of new titles and updates for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. The showcase was headlined by the return of one of gaming's most celebrated classics, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Along with this, Kingdom Hearts IV, Final Fantasy Resonance, and Xenoblade Series' Xenoblade Genesis were also among the most anticipated and celebrated titles.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Kingdom Hearts IV Lead the Charge

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo 64 classic has been rebuilt for the new console, and the announcement was one of the big highlights of the presentation.

Kingdom Hearts IV was also confirmed for Switch 2 at launch, picking up Sora’s story in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Alongside it, the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I to III] — which includes HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind — will launch on 8 October. A demo for Kingdom Hearts III is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

New Entries and Revivals

Xenoblade Genesis is a fresh start for the series and will come to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. A revamped Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is also available digitally for Switch 2, with 4K visuals, 60fps gameplay and new features. Upgraded versions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3 will follow later this year.

Star Fox returns with a cinematic reimagining of Star Fox 64. It features updated designs, full voice acting, an orchestral soundtrack and online multiplayer. It launches on 25 June, with a free demo available.

FromSoftware’s multiplayer action game The Duskbloods — where up to eight players fight for First Blood — will hold a closed network test this summer ahead of its 2026 Switch 2 release.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort returns to Wuhu Island on October 22, with 12 sports and new Joy-Con 2 motion controls.

Notable Release Dates at a Glance

Several games now have confirmed release dates. Splatoon Raiders, a new single-player treasure-hunting adventure, launches on July 23. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave arrives on September 17, with Onimusha: Way of the Sword following on September 25. RuneScape: Dragonwilds sets sail on September 15. Rhythm Heaven Groove launches on July 2 for Nintendo Switch and will also work on Switch 2. DELTARUNE Chapter 5 comes as a free update on June 24. Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration are both available for pre-order.

Other highlights include Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen on October 9, Rayman Legends Retold on October 1, Metaphor: ReFantazio on November 12, Final Fantasy Resonance on October 22, and DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World on December 3.

Pokémon, Minecraft, and Family Titles

Pokémon Pokopia will get a free underwater update in August, plus a paid Expansion Pass. Minecraft on Switch 2 adds the Vibrant Visuals upgrade and the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack. Hello Kitty Party Land, with over 140 Sanrio characters, launches on October 29.

DK Challenge Event

A limited-time DK Challenge event is now live on Nintendo Switch Online, running across classic Donkey Kong games until 1 September. Players who own Donkey Kong Bananza can also access new Mario-themed DLC as part of a special in-game collaboration.

Here's the list of all titles announced in the Nintendo Direct June 2026 showcase:

GameLaunch DatePlatform(s)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time2026 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
KINGDOM HEARTS IVTBANintendo Switch 2
KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III]8th OctoberNintendo Switch 2
Xenoblade Genesis2027 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – NS2 EditionAvailable Now (Digital)Nintendo Switch 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition30th JulyNintendo Switch 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition3rd DecemberNintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort22nd OctoberNintendo Switch 2
The Duskbloods2026 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
Pokémon Pokopia Free UpdateAugust 2026Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass – Part 1 (Bubbly Basin)August 2026Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
MinecraftTBA (Later This Year)Nintendo Switch 2
Orbitals3rd SeptemberNintendo Switch 2
Onimusha: Way of the Sword25th SeptemberNintendo Switch 2
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave17th SeptemberNintendo Switch 2
DELTARUNE Chapter 524th JuneNintendo Switch / Switch 2
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World3rd DecemberNintendo Switch / Switch 2
Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen9th OctoberNintendo Switch 2
Rhythm Heaven Groove2nd JulyNintendo Switch (also Switch 2)
Splatoon Raiders23rd JulyNintendo Switch 2
Star Fox25th JuneNintendo Switch 2
Big Walk4th AugustNintendo Switch 2
Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition23rd JuneNintendo Switch 2
FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE22nd OctoberNintendo Switch / Switch 2
JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATON2026 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
Pikuniku 22027 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
Rayman Legends Retold1st OctoberNintendo Switch 2
Ninjala 2: The Uncharted PlanetSpring 2027Nintendo Switch 2
Lies of P: Complete Edition6th AugustNintendo Switch 2
ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet23rd OctoberNintendo Switch / Switch 2
Hello Kitty Party Land29th OctoberNintendo Switch / Switch 2
Muramasa: Revenant BladesEarly 2027Nintendo Switch / Switch 2
Metaphor: ReFantazio12th NovemberNintendo Switch 2
Stellar Blade2026 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
RuneScape: Dragonwilds15th SeptemberNintendo Switch 2
Lords of the Fallen IIFall 2026 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV OnlineEarly Access August 2026Nintendo Switch 2
Tales of Eternia Remastered16th OctoberNintendo Switch / Switch 2
Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & The Guide of MemoriesEarly 2027Nintendo Switch 2
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationAvailable NowNintendo Switch 2
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 227th AugustNintendo Switch / Switch 2
SnowRunnerAvailable NowNintendo Switch 2
Observer: System Redux18th JuneNintendo Switch 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2Holiday 2026 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
DayZ Cool Edition2026 (TBA)Nintendo Switch 2
EverbloomSpring 2027Nintendo Switch 2
Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – NS2 Edition16th JulyNintendo Switch 2
DK Challenge (Nintendo Switch Online Event)Now – 1st SeptemberNintendo Switch 2
Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC EventNow (Wave 1)Nintendo Switch 2
Also Read: Japanese Video-Game Maker Nintendo Raises Switch 2 Price, Forecasts Lower Profits

TAGGED:

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA OCARINA OF TIME
KINGDOM HEARTS IV
XENOBLADE GENESIS
POKEMON POKOPIA
NINTENDO DIRECT JUNE 2026

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