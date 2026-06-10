ETV Bharat / technology

Nintendo Direct June 2026: The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Rebuilt, Kingdom Hearts IV, Xenoblade Genesis, And A Dozen More Announced

Hyderabad: Nintendo has delivered one of its most packed Direct presentations in recent times, unveiling a host of new titles and updates for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. The showcase was headlined by the return of one of gaming's most celebrated classics, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Along with this, Kingdom Hearts IV, Final Fantasy Resonance, and Xenoblade Series' Xenoblade Genesis were also among the most anticipated and celebrated titles.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Kingdom Hearts IV Lead the Charge

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo 64 classic has been rebuilt for the new console, and the announcement was one of the big highlights of the presentation.

Kingdom Hearts IV was also confirmed for Switch 2 at launch, picking up Sora’s story in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Alongside it, the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I to III] — which includes HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind — will launch on 8 October. A demo for Kingdom Hearts III is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

New Entries and Revivals

Xenoblade Genesis is a fresh start for the series and will come to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. A revamped Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is also available digitally for Switch 2, with 4K visuals, 60fps gameplay and new features. Upgraded versions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3 will follow later this year.