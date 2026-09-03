ETV Bharat / technology

NHRC Takes Cognisance Of 'Paid Ads' On Meta Platform 'Promoting' Access To Child Sexual Abuse Material

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of reports that allege paid advertisements displayed on a social media platform, owned and operated by Meta, promoted or facilitated access to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in India, officials said.

The NHRC has sought specific, point-wise reports within two weeks from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Delhi Police Commissioner, according to the proceedings of the case dated September 3.

“MeitY shall specifically confirm compliance with Section 19 of the POCSO Act, 2012, or, in case of non-reporting, state the reasons and identify the responsible officer/authority. The above issue shall not be left to a general or omnibus response on intermediary compliance and shall be answered specifically, supported by contemporaneous records,” the proceedings said.

There was no immediate response from Meta Platforms.

“The Commission took cognisance of media reports published by the BBC World Service, alleging that paid advertisements displayed on Instagram, owned and operated by Meta Platforms Inc., promoted or facilitated access to child sexual abuse material in India,” the proceedings said.

The reported advertisements allegedly employed expressions such as “rape video” and “child video” and redirected users to channels on a messenger service where such material (CSAM/CSEA) was allegedly being offered for sale, they said. CSEA refers to child sexual exploitation and abuse.

It was also reported that the advertisements had “passed through Meta's review mechanism and remained accessible” despite being reported through its grievance mechanism, until specifically brought to Meta's notice by the BBC.

“The allegations, if established, raise grave concerns of online child sexual exploitation, circulation and monetisation of CSAM/CSEAM, possible organised criminal activity, and failures in intermediary due diligence, advertisement review, content moderation and child-safety mechanisms,” the proceedings said. The complainant in the case is Namo Foundation.

The matter warrants examination under the POCSO Act, 2012, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the applicable intermediary framework, including preservation and forensic scrutiny of electronic evidence; identification of advertisers, publishers, beneficiaries and other persons involved; tracing of financial trails; identification, rescue and rehabilitation of child victims; and determination of responsibility of the concerned intermediaries and their officers, the proceedings said.