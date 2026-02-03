ETV Bharat / technology

'Pioneering Artificial Hearts, Wearable Dialysis To Make India A Tech Exporter': NFTDC Director Dr Balasubramanian

Hyderabad: "We are developing an artificial heart and bringing in a wearable dialysis device. The goal is to transform India into a technology exporter, from space to healthcare," says Padma Shri awardee Dr Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian, Director of the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) in Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, in an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.

Inspired by his guru Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who chaired NFTDC for 15 years, Balasubramanian has spent three decades turning cutting-edge research into market-ready products, driving India's self-reliance in strategic technologies.

"Kalam gave me two key pieces of advice: Work so hard that society would feel a void without your organisation, and ensure your technology is buyable, not just government-funded," Balasubramanian shares. He added that these principles guide NFTDC, which he founded in 1990 as a 'Technology Centre', not just a lab, transforming it into an international hub.

Unlike typical universities that stop at experiments, NFTDC bridges innovation gaps with mission-mode development for India's unique strategic needs: small-batch, high-value tech ignored by big industries.

Balasubramanian explained that in medicine, they've repurposed space-grade materials like titanium, cobalt, and polymers into affordable implants—slashing bone cancer treatment costs from Rs 15-20 lakhs abroad to Rs 2 lakhs here, with patients discharged in four days. "We also advanced total knee prostheses, making replacements accessible to the masses."

NFTDC's feats span sectors