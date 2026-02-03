'Pioneering Artificial Hearts, Wearable Dialysis To Make India A Tech Exporter': NFTDC Director Dr Balasubramanian
In an exclusive interview with Eenadu ETV Bharat, NFTDC Director Dr Balasubramanian said that NFTDC is building an artificial heart as a transplant bridge.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: "We are developing an artificial heart and bringing in a wearable dialysis device. The goal is to transform India into a technology exporter, from space to healthcare," says Padma Shri awardee Dr Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian, Director of the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) in Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, in an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.
Inspired by his guru Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who chaired NFTDC for 15 years, Balasubramanian has spent three decades turning cutting-edge research into market-ready products, driving India's self-reliance in strategic technologies.
"Kalam gave me two key pieces of advice: Work so hard that society would feel a void without your organisation, and ensure your technology is buyable, not just government-funded," Balasubramanian shares. He added that these principles guide NFTDC, which he founded in 1990 as a 'Technology Centre', not just a lab, transforming it into an international hub.
Unlike typical universities that stop at experiments, NFTDC bridges innovation gaps with mission-mode development for India's unique strategic needs: small-batch, high-value tech ignored by big industries.
Balasubramanian explained that in medicine, they've repurposed space-grade materials like titanium, cobalt, and polymers into affordable implants—slashing bone cancer treatment costs from Rs 15-20 lakhs abroad to Rs 2 lakhs here, with patients discharged in four days. "We also advanced total knee prostheses, making replacements accessible to the masses."
NFTDC's feats span sectors
Balasubramanian shared that they've supplied cryogenic engine components for ISRO's Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, and manned missions, mastering alloys that endure 6,000°C heat and extreme cold. "To break China's rare earth magnet monopoly for EVs, mobiles, and defence, they've set up a 500-tonne indigenous plant in Hyderabad with a private partner," he added.
Now, NFTDC is building an artificial heart as a transplant bridge, a backpack dialysis device for mobile kidney care, nanotech toxin filters, and a pilot plant for critical minerals like lithium and titanium.
On EVs, Balasubramanian urges hybrids over 100% shift: "We've built lithium extraction from batteries and seawater, plus solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries. But full EVs risk China dependency, like our petrol reliance on the Gulf, hybrids with small batteries and efficient engines are smarter."
On the government conferring him the Padma Shri in Science and Engineering this year, he says: "This honours our mentors, juniors, and 30 years of nation-building. It's extraordinary for a tech centre."
From Tamil Nadu, Balasubramanian earned a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur (1982), thena Master's and PhD in Canada. Returning at Kalam's call in 1990, he built NFTDC into a self-funded powerhouse. He's authored about 100 papers and secured seven patents.
Also Read
Interview | Legacy Beyond Stars: Sunita Williams Reflects On Her Space Journey And Life After NASA