New Delhi To Host ESTIC-2025: ISRO Chairman Highlights Progress On Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-IV, Bluebird Missions

New Delhi: The national capital will host the inaugural Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), a major new platform designed to bring together scientists, policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders to shape India’s technological roadmap toward Viksit Bharat 2047. The event, scheduled from November 3 to November 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will focus on accelerating breakthroughs in key scientific domains and fostering collaborations across sectors.

During a media briefing for ESTIC-2025, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan talked exclusively to ETV Bharat and outlined India’s latest advancements in space exploration and the integral role of such national events in promoting scientific synergy.

ISRO Chairman’s Vision: “India is Entering a New Space Era”

Narayanan said, “ESTIC-2025 provides an excellent opportunity for all science and technology departments to come together, share ideas, and align our vision for the next two decades. The progress of missions like Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan is not just ISRO’s achievement—it reflects the collective strength of India’s scientific ecosystem.”

Providing updates on ongoing projects, Narayanan revealed that development work for the Gaganyaan Mission is nearing completion, with about 85 to 90 per cent of subsystem-level activities finalised. “We are now conducting integrated tests and software validation. Three uncrewed missions will be launched before the crewed flight to ensure full safety and system reliability,” he said.

On the crew mission, Narayanan stated that the four astronauts selected for the project were announced by the Prime Minister in 2023, and their training continues under close supervision. “Public interaction with the crew is limited at this stage so that they can remain fully focused. Such interactions will happen once the mission is successfully completed,” he explained.

Discussing upcoming launches, Narayanan confirmed that ISRO has received the Bluebird communication satellite, which is now being prepared for deployment. “The launch date will be announced by the Prime Minister at the right time, and we are aiming to complete it before the end of this year,” he added.

He also spoke briefly about Chandrayaan Mission IV, saying that its preparatory phase was underway and would further enhance India’s lunar exploration capabilities. “Each of these missions—Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, and Bluebird—represents a step forward in India’s self-reliance in space science and technology,” Narayanan emphasised.