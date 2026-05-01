ETV Bharat / technology

Netflix Overhauls Mobile App With New Design And Vertical Video Feed

Hyderabad: Netflix has unveiled a significant change to its mobile app, introducing a redesigned interface and a new vertical video feed called Clips. It is aimed at making content discovery faster and more intuitive on smartphones. The update is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa, with a global rollout to follow in the coming months.

Elizabeth Stone, Netflix's Chief Product and Technology Officer, said “Mobile is an important part of how Netflix members stay connected to the entertainment they love. With our enhanced navigation and Clips, our new vertical video feed, we’re building on past learnings to deliver an experience designed for the way members want to enjoy Netflix on their phones: for the moments in between, to discover a new title, or a quick laugh. Our vision is to make our mobile experience as entertaining as what you watch, delivering increasingly personalised, immersive experiences for any mood or moment. This is just the beginning.”

A New Look for Mobile

The redesigned app brings streamlined navigation and a visual, vertical browsing experience built specifically for mobile use. Netflix describes the update as a natural evolution following its TV interface refresh last year — its first in over a decade — now extended to the mobile platform with the same focus on simplicity. The new layout places content front and centre, reducing the friction between opening the app and finding something to watch.