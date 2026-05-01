Netflix Overhauls Mobile App With New Design And Vertical Video Feed
Netflix has launched a redesigned mobile app with streamlined navigation and a vertical video feed called Clips, rolling out in nine countries.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix has unveiled a significant change to its mobile app, introducing a redesigned interface and a new vertical video feed called Clips. It is aimed at making content discovery faster and more intuitive on smartphones. The update is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa, with a global rollout to follow in the coming months.
Elizabeth Stone, Netflix's Chief Product and Technology Officer, said “Mobile is an important part of how Netflix members stay connected to the entertainment they love. With our enhanced navigation and Clips, our new vertical video feed, we’re building on past learnings to deliver an experience designed for the way members want to enjoy Netflix on their phones: for the moments in between, to discover a new title, or a quick laugh. Our vision is to make our mobile experience as entertaining as what you watch, delivering increasingly personalised, immersive experiences for any mood or moment. This is just the beginning.”
A New Look for Mobile
The redesigned app brings streamlined navigation and a visual, vertical browsing experience built specifically for mobile use. Netflix describes the update as a natural evolution following its TV interface refresh last year — its first in over a decade — now extended to the mobile platform with the same focus on simplicity. The new layout places content front and centre, reducing the friction between opening the app and finding something to watch.
Introducing Clips
The main addition is the introduction of Clips, a personalised vertical video feed that surfaces short previews from series, films, and specials tailored to each user's tastes. It is designed to mirror the familiar short-form video browsing habits. Clips is intended to replace aimless scrolling with a more purposeful discovery experience.
The feature is built around three core actions: Add to 'My List', Share, and Explore. Users can add movie titles directly to their list from within the feed without navigating away. The share function allows clips to be sent to friends or posted to social media via text or other platforms. An Explore option showcases personalised recommendations suited to a user's mood or occasion — whether a family film night or looking for something light.
Netflix has confirmed that Clips will expand in the future to include podcasts, live programming, and curated genre-based collections such as romance or comedy.