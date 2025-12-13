ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Discover 7,000-Year-Old Black Carbon In Antarctica: What Does It Mean For The Planet?

Speaking further, the scientist explained that this is why scientists are conducting studies in Antarctica. They are currently studying how much the rate of ice melting is affected by black carbon. Their report will be published in the next few months.

"This is why studying black carbon in Antarctica is crucial. One of the main reasons for this is that global warming is becoming a serious problem. As a result, incidents of forest fires are also increasing worldwide," added Badnal.

After carbon dioxide, black carbon is the second most significant contributor to global warming, as it can absorb 100 times more solar radiation. Therefore, if black carbon settles on ice sheets, it will absorb more heat, accelerating the rate of ice melting, Badnal explained.

"The black carbon released from forest fires in Australia or South America travels thousands of kilometres and reaches Antarctica. This black carbon has been found in the lake sediments of Antarctica. The lake where the black carbon was found is called Pup Lagoon, located in the Larsemann Hills of East Antarctica. Black carbon can absorb 100 times more solar radiation," said Mahesh Badnal.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, NCPOR scientist Mahesh Badnal revealed that black carbon, released from forest fires in regions like America and Australia, is deposited on the ice in Antarctica. He said that they are extracting sediment cores from Antarctica, which are providing a record spanning 7000 years.

Dehradun: Indian scientists have been conducting research on the Antarctic continent for years, aiming to protect the coastal states of the country from the damage caused by rising sea levels. During this research, scientists from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa made a surprising discovery as they found 7000-year-old black carbon in Antarctica's Pup Lagoon Lake. NCPOR scientists are now studying how this black carbon is accelerating the rate of ice melt.

Badnal said that India is approximately 10,000 kilometres away from Antarctica. Despite this distance, it doesn't mean that Antarctica will have no impact on our country.

"Antarctica holds 80 per cent of the world's fresh water. Therefore, if the Antarctic ice melts completely, the world's sea level would rise by 180 feet," Badnal cautioned. "While the complete melting of all the ice in Antarctica is not possible, old records show that if temperatures continue to rise at the current rate, the world's sea level could rise by 50 centimetres in the next 50 to 60 years."

Threat to India: Badnal highlighted that India has a coastline of more than 7,700 kilometres, where more than 200 million people reside. Therefore, if the sea level rises by even half a meter in the next 50-60 years, it is certain that the people living in the surrounding areas will be affected. He also said that the situation doesn't only warrant India's attention but also the entire world's. Global warming needs to be controlled, he added.

Black carbon found in Antarctica could accelerate ice melt rate (Photo Courtesy: Mahesh Badnal)

Notably, India has nine coastal states in total, which include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala on the western coast, and Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal on the eastern coast. These states, along with four coastal Union Territories—Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Andaman & Nicobar— form India's extensive coastline, which measures 11,098.81 km as per the new methodology, which uses more detailed mapping at a scale of 1:250,000, capturing more intricate features like bays and inlets.

The importance of the ocean for oxygen and minerals

Mahesh Badnal highlighted that oxygen doesn't just come from trees; in fact, 50 per cent of the world's oxygen is produced by the ocean, specifically the Southern Ocean, which surrounds the Antarctic continent.

Indian scientists doing research in Antarctica (Photo Courtesy: Mahesh Badnal)

"While every ocean absorbs carbon dioxide, it is primarily the tiny microorganisms present in the ocean that take in the carbon dioxide. This is why the Southern Ocean is so important," Badnal added.

The scientist also explained that 71 per cent of the Earth is covered by water, while only 29 per cent is land. The minerals we have been obtaining for the past hundreds of years have come from the land. But there will come a time when minerals will no longer be available from land. In such a situation, the next source of minerals will be the ocean. This is why the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa, is working on various projects.

"Although information is available on where minerals can be found in the ocean, once the technology for extracting minerals from the ocean advances, we will be able to extract them as needed," he said.

India's Antarctica Mission

Badnal said that India started studying Antarctica in 1981. So far, 44 studies have been conducted, and the 45th study is currently underway.

The scientist stated that India is actively involved in research related to the country's Antarctica Mission, with established infrastructure and ongoing scientific activities on the continent. "In this context, India held discussions with the Latin American nation of Chile in April this year to explore avenues for collaboration," Badnal added.

Indian scientists doing research in Antarctica (Photo Courtesy: Mahesh Badnal)

A meeting on the Antarctica Mission was held in New Delhi in 2025, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font. During the delegation-level talks, a Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed between the two countries. PM Modi said during this time, "We see Chile as the gateway to Antarctica. We welcome the agreement on the Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in this important region."

India started studying Antarctica in 1981 (Photo Courtesy: Mahesh Badnal)

It is noteworthy that the Indian Antarctic Program is a multidisciplinary, multi-institutional program under the control of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences. Beginning in 1981 with the first Indian expedition to Antarctica, this program gained global recognition when India signed the Antarctic Treaty.

Mahesh Badnal, Scientist, National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Subsequently, the Dakshin Gangotri Antarctic research base was established in 1983. The Dakshin Gangotri Antarctic research base was replaced by the Maitri base in 1989. The newest base, Bharati, was established in 2012. It is constructed from 134 shipping containers. Under this program, India conducts research in atmospheric, biological, earth, chemical, and medical sciences. Forty scientific expeditions to Antarctica have been undertaken as part of this initiative.