Nature's Celestrial Fireworks: Understanding Comets, Their Origins, Tails, And Journey Through Space

Hyderabad: Comets are like celestial fireworks that become visible to us when they enter the inner solar system and form a coma and a tail due to the Sun's heat. Primarily composed of ice, dust, and rocks, comets are believed to be remnants from the solar system's formation 4.6 billion years ago. As a comet approaches the Sun, its ice turns to gas, creating a bright atmosphere called a coma and a tail that streams away from the Sun.

Comets may yield important clues about the formation of our solar system. According to NASA, comets may have brought water and organic compounds, the building blocks of life, to the early Earth and other parts of the solar system.

Two vibrant green comets, likely originating from the distant Oort Cloud beyond Pluto, have been streaking across Northern Hemisphere skies. Comet SWAN25B passed its nearest approach to Earth on Monday and is now moving away from the sun, and is expected to fade in brightness in the coming days. Meanwhile, Comet C/2025 A6, also known as Lemmon, passed closest to Earth on Tuesday—about half the Earth-Sun distance—marking its first and only appearance for more than a thousand years. Discovered earlier this year, Comet Lemmon is still headed into the inner Solar System. According to NASA, it will round the Sun on November 8.

Where do comets come from?

Comets are icy objects that orbit the Sun, and they come from two main regions in our Solar System:

Short-period comets (orbiting the Sun in less than 200 years) usually come from the Kuiper Belt—a disc-shaped zone of icy bodies beyond Neptune, near Pluto. This idea was proposed by astronomer Gerard Kuiper in 1951. Sometimes, gravitational forces nudge these icy objects inward, sending them on a journey toward the Sun. Because they return regularly, their appearances are often predictable.

Long-period comets are much less predictable. They originate from the Oort Cloud, a distant spherical shell of icy bodies surrounding the Solar System, about 100,000 times farther from the Sun than Earth is. These comets can take millions of years (sometimes up to 30 million years) to complete a single orbit around the Sun.

What happens to a Comet near the Sun?

Every comet has a solid, frozen centre called a nucleus, usually just a few miles wide. This nucleus is made of icy chunks, frozen gases, and bits of dust. As the comet travels closer to the Sun, it starts to heat up. The heat turns the comet’s ices into gas, forming a glowing cloud around the nucleus called a coma. This coma can grow to be hundreds of thousands of kilometres wide.