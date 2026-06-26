NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Comet 3I/ATLAS May Be Older Than the Sun
NASA's James Webb telescope has found rare chemical signatures in interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, suggesting it formed 10 to 12 billion years ago in the galaxy.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have discovered unusual chemical signatures in interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, suggesting the object may be far older than our solar system and could have formed during one of the universe's earliest periods of star formation. According to a study published in the journal Nature, researchers captured detailed measurements of the comet's chemical makeup as it moved away from the Sun in December 2025. The comet's ancient ice had been freshly warmed during its closest approach to the Sun, turning into a bright gas cloud ideal for observation.
Using Webb's NIRSpec instrument, researchers detected levels of deuterium, also known as heavy hydrogen, around 30 times higher than typically found in solar system comets. This suggests the comet was formed in an extremely cold environment early in the galaxy's history, with little long-term warmth to alter its icy composition.
Researchers also found only trace amounts of carbon-13 compared to lighter carbon-12, a pattern associated with very old cosmic origins, since carbon-13 levels increase in star systems over successive generations of star formation.
A comet from the Universe's early years
Based on these findings, the research team estimates that 3I/ATLAS comet could have formed between 10 and 12 billion years ago, during a period known as "cosmic noon," when star formation across the universe was at its peak. Astro-Chemist and lead author of the study, Martin Cordiner of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center said, "This was a unique opportunity to study an ancient object from the distant galaxy, probably pre-dating our Sun and solar system. On the one hand, we get direct insight into that distant time and place, and on the other, we learn something about how unusual our own solar system may be.”
The discovery offers rare insight into both an ancient, distant environment and how unusual our own solar system may be by comparison.
A separate study using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, led by Cyrielle Opitom of the University of Edinburgh, supported these findings through analysis of the comet's carbon and nitrogen compounds.
Stefanie Milam of NASA Goddard and co-author of the study with Cordiner said, “For us as scientists, finding these rare isotopes is fascinating, but the bigger picture here is looking at the possibilities of prebiotic chemistry elsewhere in the galaxy. So far, we know of only one place in the vast cosmos where chemical ingredients led to life – our solar system, our Earth. Analysis of these interstellar objects is a major step towards learning how common, or uncommon, the conditions for the evolution of life are in the universe.”
What is 3I/ATLAS comet?
3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our solar system, following comet Borisov in 2019 and asteroid Oumuamua in 2017. It was first spotted on July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS telescope in Chile, and later photographed by Indian astronomers using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Ladakh.
The comet measures roughly 440 metres by 5.6 kilometres, passed within 30 million kilometres of Mars in October 2025 and came no closer than 269 million kilometres to Earth, posing no threat. It is now more than 1.3 billion kilometres away and travelling back into interstellar space, with no expected return.
Earlier public interest in the comet included speculation about alien origins, though radio signal analysis by the SETI Institute found no evidence of alien technology, tracing stray signals back to Earth-based sources instead.