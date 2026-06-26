ETV Bharat / technology

NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Comet 3I/ATLAS May Be Older Than the Sun

Hyderabad: Astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have discovered unusual chemical signatures in interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, suggesting the object may be far older than our solar system and could have formed during one of the universe's earliest periods of star formation. According to a study published in the journal Nature, researchers captured detailed measurements of the comet's chemical makeup as it moved away from the Sun in December 2025. The comet's ancient ice had been freshly warmed during its closest approach to the Sun, turning into a bright gas cloud ideal for observation.

Using Webb's NIRSpec instrument, researchers detected levels of deuterium, also known as heavy hydrogen, around 30 times higher than typically found in solar system comets. This suggests the comet was formed in an extremely cold environment early in the galaxy's history, with little long-term warmth to alter its icy composition.

Researchers also found only trace amounts of carbon-13 compared to lighter carbon-12, a pattern associated with very old cosmic origins, since carbon-13 levels increase in star systems over successive generations of star formation.

A comet from the Universe's early years

Based on these findings, the research team estimates that 3I/ATLAS comet could have formed between 10 and 12 billion years ago, during a period known as "cosmic noon," when star formation across the universe was at its peak. Astro-Chemist and lead author of the study, Martin Cordiner of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center said, "This was a unique opportunity to study an ancient object from the distant galaxy, probably pre-dating our Sun and solar system. On the one hand, we get direct insight into that distant time and place, and on the other, we learn something about how unusual our own solar system may be.”

The discovery offers rare insight into both an ancient, distant environment and how unusual our own solar system may be by comparison.