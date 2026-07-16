NASA's Study On Hillsborough Meteorite Reveals New Clues About Ancient Water And Life's Ingredients
NASA scientists study the pristine Hillsborough meteorite, uncovering evidence of ancient salty water and organic compounds tied to life's origins.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists have conducted a study on a meteorite that was recovered within hours of falling to Earth in New Jersey. Named the Hillsborough meteorite — after the New Jersey township where it was found — it offers fresh insight into ancient water in meteorites and the chemical evolution of primitive asteroids. The study also highlights ingredients that may have helped make life possible in the early solar system.
NASA said the findings were published in the Science Advances journal. The results were made possible by the rapid recovery of the meteorite.
A rare, rapid recovery
NASA mentioned that on July 16, 2024, an amateur astronomer in Hillsborough, New Jersey, quickly identified the newly fallen meteorite on his property. He recognised its scientific value and collected its fragments wearing protective gloves, and stored them in an aluminium foil and glass containers. This careful handling preserved delicate minerals and organic compounds that are typically degraded by moisture, weather and contamination.
Cameras that captured the meteorite's fiery descent through the atmosphere across New Jersey allowed NASA scientists to reconstruct Hillsborough meteorite's trajectory.
All these details combined with laboratory analysis enabled researchers to trace its origin to the Erigone asteroid family in the inner asteroid belt, which is home to the Donaldjohanson asteroid, visited by NASA's Lucy spacecraft in 2025.
Evidence of ancient salty water
The Hillsborough meteorite belongs to a class of carbon-rich meteorites known as CM carbonaceous chondrites, which preserve some of the oldest materials in the solar system.
While examining the sample, researchers noticed unusually high sodium concentrations in some fragments. Closer analysis using powerful electron microscopes revealed microscopic fractures filled with sodium-rich material, which is an evidence of ancient salty brines that once flowed through the rock and chemically altered its minerals.
Scientists also detected fragile sodium-carbonate salts in the Hillsborough meteorite's fragments, which normally react with moisture in Earth's atmosphere before they can be studied. While similar salts had previously been found in samples from asteroids Bennu and Ryugu, this marks the first time they have been identified in a CM carbonaceous chondrite meteorite.
Mike Zolensky, a meteorite researcher at NASA Johnson and co-author of the study, said the Hillsborough meteorite's salt-rich sections closely resemble the samples returned by the Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx missions. However, both samples are not identical to each other, suggesting that similar processes shaped different asteroid bodies.
"The chips of the most salt-rich bits of this meteorite are quite comparable to the samples returned by the Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx missions. They're not identical. They're different in some very interesting ways, but they've seen very similar processes."
Apart from this, he also said, "Following the history of water through the solar system is an essential part of understanding the origin of life."
A rich inventory of organic compounds
As the Hillsborough meteorite's fragments were recovered quickly, researchers were able to study its organic compounds before environmental exposure could contaminate them. Scientists found a striking complexity of amino acids and other organic compounds, comparable to the Murchison meteorite, a benchmark sample that fell in Australia in 1969.
Researchers said the discovery strengthens the idea that the chemical building blocks of life could have been, and continue to be, delivered to Earth by carbonaceous asteroid fragments.
A multidisciplinary effort
Understanding Hillsborough meteorite required combined expertise from astronomers, mineralogists and organic chemists, each examining a different aspect of its history. Researchers say these complementary studies are building one of the clearest pictures yet on how primitive asteroids evolved chemically over billions of years.
Scientists continue to study the meteorite, viewing the search for ancient water across the solar system as central to understanding the origins of life itself.