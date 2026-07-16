ETV Bharat / technology

NASA's Study On Hillsborough Meteorite Reveals New Clues About Ancient Water And Life's Ingredients

Hyderabad: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists have conducted a study on a meteorite that was recovered within hours of falling to Earth in New Jersey. Named the Hillsborough meteorite — after the New Jersey township where it was found — it offers fresh insight into ancient water in meteorites and the chemical evolution of primitive asteroids. The study also highlights ingredients that may have helped make life possible in the early solar system.

NASA said the findings were published in the Science Advances journal. The results were made possible by the rapid recovery of the meteorite.

A rare, rapid recovery

NASA mentioned that on July 16, 2024, an amateur astronomer in Hillsborough, New Jersey, quickly identified the newly fallen meteorite on his property. He recognised its scientific value and collected its fragments wearing protective gloves, and stored them in an aluminium foil and glass containers. This careful handling preserved delicate minerals and organic compounds that are typically degraded by moisture, weather and contamination.

Cameras that captured the meteorite's fiery descent through the atmosphere across New Jersey allowed NASA scientists to reconstruct Hillsborough meteorite's trajectory.

C1 clasts in Hillsborough: On the left is a back-scattered electron image with two C1 748 clasts circled. On the right, an X-ray map of the same area as (A), indicating Na enrichment in 749 of the C1 clasts relative to the bulk of Hillsborough. (Image Credit: NASA/SETI)

All these details combined with laboratory analysis enabled researchers to trace its origin to the Erigone asteroid family in the inner asteroid belt, which is home to the Donaldjohanson asteroid, visited by NASA's Lucy spacecraft in 2025.

Evidence of ancient salty water

The Hillsborough meteorite belongs to a class of carbon-rich meteorites known as CM carbonaceous chondrites, which preserve some of the oldest materials in the solar system.

While examining the sample, researchers noticed unusually high sodium concentrations in some fragments. Closer analysis using powerful electron microscopes revealed microscopic fractures filled with sodium-rich material, which is an evidence of ancient salty brines that once flowed through the rock and chemically altered its minerals.