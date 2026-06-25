NASA's Plan To Sink International Space Station Raises Environmental And Legal Concerns
The Ocean Foundation warn that NASA's plan to deorbit the ISS into the Pacific Ocean by 2030 exposes gaps in international law protecting marine ecosystems.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) plans to retire the International Space Station (ISS) into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean by the end of 2030. This decision has sparked criticism from ocean conservation experts who warn that the strategy raises unresolved environmental and legal concerns.
On November 20, 1998, the ISS was deployed in space. Since 2000, the space station has been continuously occupied by researchers conducting more than 3,300 experiments in microgravity. In 2024, NASA announced that the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX would develop and deliver the US Deorbit Vehicle. This vehicle will guide the football-stadium-sized ISS into a controlled re-entry orbit aimed over Point Nemo in the South Pacific Ocean, where the debris of the space station will submerge during splashdown.
For the unversed, a re-entry orbit or deorbit is the trajectory a spacecraft uses to drop out of an orbit and descend into a planet's atmosphere.
What is Point Nemo?
Point Nemo, often called the world's "spacecraft cemetery," is the most remote point on Earth and has long served as a disposal site for decommissioned spacecraft. NASA selected the location specifically to reduce risks to populated areas.
Legal Gaps highlighted
The Washington, DC-based Ocean Foundation argues that the plan exposes a significant blind spot in international law. While existing treaties require compensation when space debris causes damage on land, no similar protections currently exist for the open ocean.
Mark Spalding, the president of The Ocean Foundation, said the ocean's remoteness should not be mistaken for a lack of value or vulnerability. His comments were published following a review of NASA's plans.
Unclear Environmental Impact
A report from the US Government Accountability Office, which examined NASA's transition away from the ISS, noted that some parts of the station and the deorbit vehicle are expected to survive re-entry and fall into the Pacific. Critics say the environmental consequences of these surviving components remain unclear.
While most of the ISS is expected to burn up during the re-entry process, denser materials are likely to reach the seafloor. Notably, there has been limited public disclosure about which materials could survive re-entry orbit and what effect they may have on marine ecosystems.
Concerns extend beyond the ocean as well, with experts calling for additional research into the atmospheric effects of the ISS breakup, which will mark the largest controlled spacecraft re-entry ever attempted.
The Ocean Foundation is urging NASA and international regulators to carry out a full environmental assessment, disclose the materials expected to reach the ocean floor, and clarify obligations under existing maritime and environmental agreements.