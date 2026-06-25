ETV Bharat / technology

NASA's Plan To Sink International Space Station Raises Environmental And Legal Concerns

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) plans to retire the International Space Station (ISS) into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean by the end of 2030. This decision has sparked criticism from ocean conservation experts who warn that the strategy raises unresolved environmental and legal concerns.

On November 20, 1998, the ISS was deployed in space. Since 2000, the space station has been continuously occupied by researchers conducting more than 3,300 experiments in microgravity. In 2024, NASA announced that the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX would develop and deliver the US Deorbit Vehicle. This vehicle will guide the football-stadium-sized ISS into a controlled re-entry orbit aimed over Point Nemo in the South Pacific Ocean, where the debris of the space station will submerge during splashdown.

For the unversed, a re-entry orbit or deorbit is the trajectory a spacecraft uses to drop out of an orbit and descend into a planet's atmosphere.

What is Point Nemo?

Point Nemo, often called the world's "spacecraft cemetery," is the most remote point on Earth and has long served as a disposal site for decommissioned spacecraft. NASA selected the location specifically to reduce risks to populated areas.

Legal Gaps highlighted