NASA's Perseverance Rover Spots Mysterious Rock Stack On Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has photographed a curious stack of rocks on the Martian surface, prompting scientific interest into the Red Planet's geological history.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA’s) robotic explorer on Mars, the Mars Perseverance rover, has captured an image of what appears to be a stack of three rocks sitting on the Martian surface. The image was taken on May 13, 2026, or Sol 1,859 — the rover's 1,859th day of operations on Mars. It was captured using the rover’s Mastcam-Z camera system, a pair of high-mounted cameras positioned on the rover's mast that provide wide-angle and zoom imaging capabilities.
The main highlight of these rocks is its formation, as it bears a striking resemblance to the rock stacks commonly seen on hiking trails on Earth. Such rock stacks are used as trail markers. However, as humans have not set foot on Mars, any such explanation is firmly not possible.
Mars’ geological processes could likely be the answer
Scientists believe the more likely explanation lies in the planet's natural geological processes. The rocks may in fact be a single formation that fractured and separated over time due to wind erosion or prolonged exposure to flowing water during Mars's ancient past. Data gathered by NASA's Curiosity rover suggests that wind is the dominant force of geological change on the planet, gradually wearing down rock formations over hundreds of millions — or even billions — of years.
Other rock findings on Mars
The discovery of these stacked up rocks is without any doubt precedent. However, Perseverance and its predecessors have previously encountered a range of unusual rock formations on the Martian surface over the years, including a sphere-studded rock, evenly spaced rocks, and a distinctly striped specimen, each sparking a fresh scientific curiosity. Speculation has occasionally turned into conspiracies. The most notable one happened after NASA's 1976 Viking mission, which returned an image of a rocky feature that some observers claimed resembled a human face.
While such imaginative interpretations make for compelling discussion, scientists are keen to ground findings in evidence. Understanding how this rock formations came to be offers genuine insight into Mars's geological and environmental history, including the conditions that may have once made the planet favourable to liquid water and life.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, has been exploring the Jezero Crater region of Mars since landing in February 2021, on a mission to search for signs of ancient microbial life and collect rock and soil samples for potential future return to Earth.
The rover continues to transmit imagery and data back to NASA's science teams, with each new discovery contributing to a broader and increasingly detailed picture of a world that, despite its desolate appearance, still holds considerable scientific secrets.