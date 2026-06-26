ETV Bharat / technology

NASA's Perseverance Rover Finds Carbon Molecules Linked To Ancient Mars Habitability

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover — an advanced robotic explorer — has detected complex carbon-based molecules preserved in ancient rocks on Mars. This highlights one of the most compelling discoveries yet in the search for signs of past life beyond Earth. The molecules were found in the Bright Angel outcrop, located within Neretva Vallis, a dried river channel that once carried water into Jezero Crater. This location is considered one of the most promising sites for ancient Martian habitability. While the discovery does not prove that life once existed on Mars, scientists describe it as among the strongest organic signatures detected by the mission so far.

How were the molecules found?

The discovery was made using Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC), an instrument mounted on Perseverance's robotic arm designed to scan for organic compounds. According to a study titled "Spatially distributed complex organic matter detected in an ancient river valley in Jezero crater, Mars", researchers detected organic carbon within mudstones of the Bright Angel outcrop, an area formed by an ancient river system billions of years ago. Scientists also identified iron-phosphate and sulphide minerals alongside the organic material, both of which form through chemical reactions involving water.

Why is the discovery of carbon-based molecules significant?