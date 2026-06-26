NASA's Perseverance Rover Finds Carbon Molecules Linked To Ancient Mars Habitability
NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered complex carbon-based molecules in ancient Martian rocks, offering fresh clues in the search for past microbial life on Mars.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover — an advanced robotic explorer — has detected complex carbon-based molecules preserved in ancient rocks on Mars. This highlights one of the most compelling discoveries yet in the search for signs of past life beyond Earth. The molecules were found in the Bright Angel outcrop, located within Neretva Vallis, a dried river channel that once carried water into Jezero Crater. This location is considered one of the most promising sites for ancient Martian habitability. While the discovery does not prove that life once existed on Mars, scientists describe it as among the strongest organic signatures detected by the mission so far.
How were the molecules found?
The discovery was made using Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC), an instrument mounted on Perseverance's robotic arm designed to scan for organic compounds. According to a study titled "Spatially distributed complex organic matter detected in an ancient river valley in Jezero crater, Mars", researchers detected organic carbon within mudstones of the Bright Angel outcrop, an area formed by an ancient river system billions of years ago. Scientists also identified iron-phosphate and sulphide minerals alongside the organic material, both of which form through chemical reactions involving water.
Why is the discovery of carbon-based molecules significant?
Carbon is considered a fundamental building block of life on Earth. However, organic molecules alone do not prove the presence of life, as they can also be formed through geological processes or meteorite impacts. The find is notable because the ancient rocks combine organic carbon with unusual mineral features within the same structure.
One particular target within the formation, known as Cheyava Falls, has been described by NASA as containing a potential biosignature, a feature that may have biological origins but requires further investigation before any firm conclusion can be made.
Despite the significance of the discovery, scientists remain cautious. Current rover instruments are unable to determine definitively whether the carbon compounds originated from living organisms or purely geological chemistry. Researchers behind the study concluded that the organic material underwent low-temperature chemical reactions after the rocks formed, preserving valuable information about Mars' ancient environment.
Scientists say the most reliable way to resolve the mystery would be returning Martian rock samples to Earth, where advanced laboratory equipment could examine them in far greater detail than is possible on Mars. Sample return missions are widely regarded as the best opportunity to determine whether these molecules represent evidence of ancient microbial life or simply a remarkable geochemical process. Currently, the discovery does not confirm whether life ever existed on Mars, but it adds fuel to the case for continuing the search.