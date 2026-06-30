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NASA's James Webb Telescope Reveals 16.5 Million Stars Hidden Within Cigar Galaxy

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured 16.5 million individual stars within the dust-shrouded Cigar galaxy, offering astronomers new clues into its turbulent star-forming history.

NASA's James Webb Telescope Reveals 16.5 Million Stars Hidden Within Cigar Galaxy
Scientists used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to image edge-on starburst galaxy Messier 82 and trace its evolutionary history. This Webb and Hubble composite image includes 16.5 million stars (blue-white), dust grains (red-orange), and ionized hydrogen gas (yellow). (Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Adam Smercina (STScI, Tufts), Thomas Williams (University of Manchester); Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) James Webb Space Telescope has imaged an edge-on spiral galaxy, Messier 82 (M82), also known as the Cigar Galaxy. Located 12 million light-years from Earth, M82 is undergoing a burst of rapid star formation likely triggered by a past galaxy interaction. This intense phase is expected to last only a few hundred million years in astronomical terms, and its unusual nature, combined with its proximity, makes it a unique subject of study.

Astronomers recently used the James Webb Space Telescope's Near InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) instrument to complete a 65-hour imaging survey of the galaxy, uncovering previously unseen details, including its distended disk structure and millions of individual stars, which is expected to help scientists piece together the galaxy's formation history and current processes.

Exploring an Astrophysical Puzzle

Principal investigator Adam Smercina, a NASA Hubble Fellow at the Space Telescope Science Institute, described M82 as "a beautiful mess" whose evolutionary history remains poorly understood, including what triggered its elevated star formation rate. He noted the galaxy offers a simultaneous window onto many astrophysical questions in a way no other nearby galaxy can.

Earlier observatories, including Hubble and the retired Spitzer telescope, had their view limited by the galaxy's thick dust, but Webb's extended observation time and infrared sensitivity allowed it to pierce through that covering material.

Millions of stars revealed

Webb's image contains approximately 16.5 million individual stars scattered throughout the galaxy, visible as luminous blue granules, though this represents only a fraction of the total stellar population believed to exist in M82, with most stars too faint to detect.

Team member Benjamin Williams of the University of Washington said the number of resolved stars was remarkable, calling it a different perspective compared to previous telescopes.

Signs of a Distorted Structure

The brightness pattern and asymmetrical shape near the galaxy's centre point to a unique underlying structure, with evidence suggesting a distortion consistent with a past galaxy interaction. Team member Eric Bell of the University of Michigan noted that although the disk appears less dramatic once dust is stripped away by Webb's view, the galaxy remains a complex system that could shed light on how star formation has shifted within M82 over billions of years. [Verify name/quote]Extreme star formation driving outflows.

The galaxy's star formation rate is 10 times faster than that of the Milky Way, a pace expected to eventually disrupt stellar birth by depleting gas, while driving bipolar plumes of material above and below the disk. These hourglass-shaped outflows show a layered structure, with ionised gas nearest the disk and small dust grains, known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, further out, helping trace material in the interstellar medium.

Team member Kristen McQuinn of the Space Telescope Science Institute emphasised that combining datasets from multiple missions, such as Webb and Hubble, is essential to fully understanding complex galactic ecosystems like M82.

Also Read: Solar Secrets: 100 Years Of Observations Reveal New Clues To Sun's Magnetic Cycle & Future Activity

TAGGED:

JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE
STARBURST GALAXY
GALAXY STAR FORMATION
NASA
M82 CIGAR GALAXY

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