ETV Bharat / technology

Nasa Unveils 3-Phase Plan for Permanent Moon Base; 3 Missions This Year

FILE - In this photo provided by NASA and captured by the Artemis II crew from lunar orbit, the moon eclipses the sun on April 6, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: After a successful lunar flyaround, NASA has announced three missions to the moon as part of efforts to establish a permanent base on the Earth's natural satellite.

At a press conference here, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on Tuesday unveiled a USD 20 billion plan to set up a permanent base on the moon, equipped with lunar rovers and drones, for carrying out experiments that would help master skills to live and operate in the dangerous environment. "America is returning to the moon. The Moon Base will be America's and humanity's first outpost on another celestial world," Isaacman said.

NASA has announced its goal to set up a lunar base in March and listed out concrete steps on Tuesday. NASA aims to land astronauts on the moon in 2028. The space agency said it has selected Blue Origin's Blue Origin Moon Mark 1 Endurance lander for the Moon Base-I mission planned no earlier than fall this year (September).

The mission will deliver equipment, such as Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies to study how thrusters interact with the moon's surface and the Laser Retroreflective Array, which helps orbiting spacecraft determine a more precise location using reflected laser light. The mission will land on the Shackleton Connecting Ridge to demonstrate capabilities that reduce risk for future crewed Artemis landing missions in 2028.

In April, four astronauts went around the moon as part of the Artemis-II mission, which became the first human spaceflight to travel beyond low earth orbit since the Apollo 17 mission of 1972. Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt were the last astronauts to walk on the moon in 1972.