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NASA To Reveal Artemis III Crew Today: Here’s How To Watch The Announcement Live

NASA will unveil the astronaut crew assigned to the Artemis III lunar mission during a live event at Johnson Space Centre on June 9.

NASA To Reveal Artemis III Crew Today: Here’s How To Watch The Announcement Live
NASA will announce the Artemis III crew today. (Image Credit: YouTube/NASA)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to announce the crew members for the upcoming Artemis III space mission. The announcement will be held today, June 9, at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), equivalent to 11:30 AM EDT. It will be held at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

What Is Artemis III?

Artemis III is a crewed space mission, where four astronauts will be launched into space aboard the Orion spacecraft via the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The mission is designed to test critical engagement and docking capabilities between Orion and commercial human landing systems. This technology is required to transport astronauts from lunar orbit down to the Moon's surface.

The mission is based directly on the achievements of Artemis II, the crewed test flight completed in April, which validated Orion's life support and systems performance with astronauts aboard. Artemis III represents the next step in that progression, bringing NASA closer to a sustained human presence on the Moon.

Artemis III: How to watch the crew announcement event live

The crew announcement event will be broadcast live via NASA’s official YouTube channel, NASA+ website, and app. A range of other streaming and social media platforms will also carry the event.

Interested people can watch the event live by viewing the embedded video below.

With today's reveal, NASA takes another visible step forward in its most ambitious human spaceflight programme since the Apollo era — one that could ultimately determine who returns to the Moon, and when.

Why is NASA’s Artemis programme significant?

NASA has positioned the Artemis programme as central to what the agency describes as a new golden age of space exploration. Beyond the immediate lunar objectives, the programme is intended to deliver scientific discovery, generate economic benefits, and lay the groundwork for future crewed missions to Mars.

Through Artemis, the agency aims to send astronauts on increasingly complex missions to explore more of the lunar surface, with long-term ambitions extending well beyond the Moon.

Also Read: NASA's Artemis 3 unlikely to land on Moon in 2025 as planned; Know why?

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HOW TO WATCH ARTEMIS III CREW LIVE
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