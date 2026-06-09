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NASA To Reveal Artemis III Crew Today: Here’s How To Watch The Announcement Live

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to announce the crew members for the upcoming Artemis III space mission. The announcement will be held today, June 9, at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), equivalent to 11:30 AM EDT. It will be held at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

What Is Artemis III?

Artemis III is a crewed space mission, where four astronauts will be launched into space aboard the Orion spacecraft via the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The mission is designed to test critical engagement and docking capabilities between Orion and commercial human landing systems. This technology is required to transport astronauts from lunar orbit down to the Moon's surface.

The mission is based directly on the achievements of Artemis II, the crewed test flight completed in April, which validated Orion's life support and systems performance with astronauts aboard. Artemis III represents the next step in that progression, bringing NASA closer to a sustained human presence on the Moon.

Artemis III: How to watch the crew announcement event live